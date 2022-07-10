Dingdongâ€™s amazing adventures this new normal

Dingdong’s amazing adventures this new normal

Dingdong Dantes gets to showcase the different sides of him in Family Feud, Amazing Earth and Jose & Maria’s Bonggang Villa. He enjoys the work adventure each TV project is presenting to him. His Amazing Earth marks its fourth anniversary today and he also considers his work there as a way of life. ‘(That’s why) I’m amazed every week and every time I do voice-over. There’s always something new that I can (pick up and) add to what I have already known,’ he says.

MANILA, Philippines — From weekdays to weekends, Dingdong Dantes presents different kinds of entertainment. He offers viewers general (grounded on surveys) and nature-related information in Family Feud and Amazing Earth, respectively. He also displays his newly-tapped knack for comedy in Jose & Maria’s Bonggang Villa, opposite wife Marian Rivera. Dingdong enjoys the work adventure each is presenting to him.

His infotainment show, Amazing Earth, marks its fourth anniversary today before 24 Oras Weekend and commences its four-part anniversary special.

“Parang tingin ko ako yung kauna-unahang audience ng show na ito dahil, I mean binasa ko yung storya, so kumbaga ako yung unang na-i-inform (I feel I’m its first audience or viewer because, I mean when I read the story from the script, I get to process the information before it reaches the audience),” implied Dingdong of the privilege that comes with hosting the GMA 7 show in a press conference done recently and virtually. “(That’s why) I’m amazed every week and every time I do voice-over. There’s always something new that I can (pick up and) add to what I have already known.” Amazing Earth followers and its host are always in the learning mode.

Dingdong added that he considers his hosting stint as “no longer work, but as a way of life.” As the information from the Amazing Earth team puts it, he will continue to take viewers “to breathtaking destinations” here and abroad, and share “unique stories about nature, animals and local heroes.”

Through the more than 200 episodes and counting it has churned out week after week, Amazing Earth inspires audiences to protect nature. Viewers, from all ages, get a glimpse of the life and story the amazing heroes or eco-warriors live. Dingdong also gets the front-row seat to see all of this and the behaviors of animals. They are protective of their species, family, source of food and habitat, as shared by the host.

“Sa ngayon, punong-puno talaga, yung literal na Monday to Saturday meron akong ginagawa,” described Dingdong of how his hands are full these days and he seems to make the most out of it as a sign of appreciation.

“It’s really hard work and (you) always give your best regardless kung konti man o madami ang trabaho, you need to give the same amount of dedication and energy every second you’re on TV. I’m very grateful for the trust that has been given to me to have these programs,” said he.

Dingdong shared the piece of good news that Family Feud gets extended for another season and he is delighted that Jose & Maria’s Bonggang Villa has afforded him the chance to work again with his wife Marian and find a new family in it.

“I think the expectation from me is nothing but to give my full dedication and full attention to this craft,” added he.

For Amazing Earth, Dingdong’s first celebrity guest is Glaiza de Castro, who will give everyone a tour of her house in Baler and show her Zumba skills, as being joined by other enthusiasts, in Luneta Park. There’s the adventure of YouTuber and content creator Spartacus “Spart” Farnacio in the abandoned battleship El Fraile in Manila Bay. The show has its countdown of the biggest developments at Yellowstone National Park.

The upcoming episodes will also feature Max Collins, Ruru Madrid and Dingdong. Max will recall her life in Boracay, while Ruru goes on a nature adventure with Team Harabas in Occidental Mindoro. Dingdong, for his part, will visit El Nido, Palawan and witness the release of a rescued turtle. Then, viewers will meet the youthful eco-warriors of Bagac, Bataan, led by Fr. Noel Nuguid, and 2022 Miss Universe Charity Pauline Amelinckx, who does her share to advocate nature.

In connection to protecting the environment, Dingdong said, “Tayo naman talaga ang taga-pangalaga ng itong mga magagandang bagay na binigay sa atin ng panginoon (We are the caretakers of these beautiful gifts from the Lord). I think everyone has (his or her own) role in taking care of all of these God-given gifts,” emphasized he and the gifts Dingdong was referring to encompass the fauna and flora that are part and parcel of nature. “Everyone should play a significant part by being responsible citizens,” added he.