^

Entertainment

'Darna' trailer garners millions of view in less than 24 hours, to grace ToyCon PH 2022

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 9, 2022 | 10:17am
'Darna' trailer garners millions of view in less than 24 hours, to grace ToyCon PH 2022
Jane de Leon stars in Mars Ravelo's "Darna".
Released

MANILA, Philippines — "Darna" is set to grace and drop its official poster on Sunday at ToyCon PH 2022.

Jane de Leon's starrer also garnered much buzz after the "Darna" trailer hit four million views across all platforms in 24 hours.

ABS-CBN's take on Mars Ravelo's beloved female superheroine finally takes flight in August after several years of delay, lead star and director changes. It is rumored to replace the long-running nightly show "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."  

The full trailer was warmly received by many of the network's fans, citing its improved visual effects. Many also shared their excitement on its storyline that has a reluctant Narda (Jane de Leon) take on the responsibility handed down to her by her mother, Leonor (Iza Calzado). Leonor is the keeper of the stone that transforms her into Narda's superhero alter ego Darna.

Interestingly, Iza was supposed to fly as Darna on the 2005 GMA-7 adaptation. The role eventually went to Angel Locsin.

The trailer also showed Joshua Garcia's character, Brian, as Narda's high school batchmate and how they will grow up into adults working as law enforcers. Brian is rumored to be Narda/Darna's love interest.  

It also shows a glimpse of Zaijian Jaranilla, who plays Ding, her younger brother. Janella Salvador is set to play Valentina. Both Ding and Valentina are original komiks characters.

The over three-minute clip earned over one million views on Facebook four hours after launch. It currently has three million views on Facebook as of this writing.

The "Darna" trailer on YouTube has over 800,000 views as of press time.

DARNA

IZA CALZADO

JANE DE LEON

JANELLA SALVADOR

JOSHUA GARCIA

NARDA

ZAIJIAN JARANILLA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Hipon Girl likened to Miss Universe winner with&nbsp;show-stopping Binibining Pilipinas walk

Hipon Girl likened to Miss Universe winner with show-stopping Binibining Pilipinas walk

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 20 hours ago
The Herlene Nicole Budol that spectators saw during the recent Binibining Pilipinas 2022 press presentation at Novotel Manila...
Entertainment
fbtw
Hipon Girl likened to Miss Universe winner with&nbsp;show-stopping Binibining Pilipinas walk

Hipon Girl likened to Miss Universe winner with show-stopping Binibining Pilipinas walk

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 20 hours ago
The Herlene Nicole Budol that spectators saw during the recent Binibining Pilipinas 2022 press presentation at Novotel Manila...
Entertainment
fbtw
Former Viva Hot Babe is now a CEO

Former Viva Hot Babe is now a CEO

By Bot Glorioso | 1 day ago
She may have been absent from the entertainment scene for several years now, but Rachel Villanueva, known as Viva Hot Babe...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Pure evil': Janno Gibbs calls out post suggesting Aquino family cursed

'Pure evil': Janno Gibbs calls out post suggesting Aquino family cursed

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Comedian Janno Gibbs called the attention of social media site Facebook for allowing inhumane posts.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Stressed talaga ako': Pauleen Luna recalls courtship with Vic Sotto

'Stressed talaga ako': Pauleen Luna recalls courtship with Vic Sotto

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
TV host Pauleen Luna recalled how husband Vic Sotto courted her, saying it was "weird" at that time. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
JK Labajo on ex-GF Maureen Wroblewitz: Nothing but love for her

JK Labajo on ex-GF Maureen Wroblewitz: Nothing but love for her

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
Juan Karlos “JK” Labajo and Maureen Wroblewitz may have ended their relationship but the former admitted that...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marvel goes full metal: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' review

Marvel goes full metal: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' review

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
Everyone's favorite Norse god embarks on a journey of self-discovery as Chris Hemsworth once again picks up the mantle of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Exes James Reid, Nadine Lustre 'still very close,' collaborate with Liza Soberano

Exes James Reid, Nadine Lustre 'still very close,' collaborate with Liza Soberano

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Actor-singer James Reid teased an upcoming mixtape featuring Liza Soberano and ex-girlfriend Nadine Lustre. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Metro Manila Film Festival 2022 reveals 1st 4 entries

Metro Manila Film Festival 2022 reveals 1st 4 entries

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) executive committee has announced earlier today the first four entries in the annual...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista bonds with 'Emily in Paris' stars at Olivier Rousteing's Jean Paul Gaultier show

Heart Evangelista bonds with 'Emily in Paris' stars at Olivier Rousteing's Jean Paul Gaultier show

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista attended a fashion show with Netflix series "Emily in Paris" actresses Camille Raza and Ashley...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with