'Darna' trailer garners millions of view in less than 24 hours, to grace ToyCon PH 2022

MANILA, Philippines — "Darna" is set to grace and drop its official poster on Sunday at ToyCon PH 2022.

Jane de Leon's starrer also garnered much buzz after the "Darna" trailer hit four million views across all platforms in 24 hours.

ABS-CBN's take on Mars Ravelo's beloved female superheroine finally takes flight in August after several years of delay, lead star and director changes. It is rumored to replace the long-running nightly show "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

The full trailer was warmly received by many of the network's fans, citing its improved visual effects. Many also shared their excitement on its storyline that has a reluctant Narda (Jane de Leon) take on the responsibility handed down to her by her mother, Leonor (Iza Calzado). Leonor is the keeper of the stone that transforms her into Narda's superhero alter ego Darna.

Interestingly, Iza was supposed to fly as Darna on the 2005 GMA-7 adaptation. The role eventually went to Angel Locsin.

The trailer also showed Joshua Garcia's character, Brian, as Narda's high school batchmate and how they will grow up into adults working as law enforcers. Brian is rumored to be Narda/Darna's love interest.

It also shows a glimpse of Zaijian Jaranilla, who plays Ding, her younger brother. Janella Salvador is set to play Valentina. Both Ding and Valentina are original komiks characters.

The over three-minute clip earned over one million views on Facebook four hours after launch. It currently has three million views on Facebook as of this writing.

The "Darna" trailer on YouTube has over 800,000 views as of press time.