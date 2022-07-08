^

Entertainment

Hipon Girl likened to Miss Universe winner with show-stopping Binibining Pilipinas walk

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
July 8, 2022 | 2:49pm
Hipon Girl likened to Miss Universe winner withÂ show-stopping Binibining Pilipinas walk
Herlene Nicole Budol at the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 press presentation
Binibining Pilipinas, Wilbert Tolentino

MANILA, Philippines — The Herlene Nicole Budol that spectators saw during the recent Binibining Pilipinas 2022 press presentation at Novotel Manila was a far cry from the Hipon Girl televiewers saw on the boobtube.

Gone were her rough movements and "crass" attitude. In its place was a woman of refined movements and eye-catching pulchritude.

Onlookers even likened her to Venezuela's 2008 Miss Universe winner Dayana Mendoza. And rightly so!

During the press event, the entrant from Angono, Rizal beguiled both fans and foes with her mesmerizing look.

The styling was on point and her makeup was topnotch. She channeled a Latina vibe during the early afternoon event. Those who took her for granted before now gave her a second glance.

She called her signature parasela the "Squammy Walk," coached by her trainer, Georgette Garrido.

Her hair was set and coiffed in the big curls that approximated the late Farrah Fawcett's "lioness do" from the famous TV series "Charlie's Angels." Her sultry makeup brought to the fore the fine angles of her countenance.

She is one of, if not, the most popular candidate in this year's batch of hopefuls. And it helped, greatly, that the composition she wrote as her talent piece, "Gandang Hipon," is now playing in most streaming platforms. Her former exposure with a TV program helped her amass a loyal following.

With her constant talk of using an interpreter and Tagalog in answering the final pageant questions, followers and supporters are just praying she hits the nail in the head when the time comes, in whatever language she chooses to answer the interview.

Will Hipon Girl make it to the Top 4? And grab the national Grand International crown she prefers to win? In a few weeks, we will know.

Catch the 58th Binibining Pilipinas grand coronation night on July 31 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates show off pasarela at spectacular LED show

BINIBINING PILIPINAS

HIPON GIRL

MISS UNIVERSE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Pure evil': Janno Gibbs calls out post suggesting Aquino family cursed

'Pure evil': Janno Gibbs calls out post suggesting Aquino family cursed

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Comedian Janno Gibbs called the attention of social media site Facebook for allowing inhumane posts.
Entertainment
fbtw
Former Viva Hot Babe is now a CEO

Former Viva Hot Babe is now a CEO

By Bot Glorioso | 16 hours ago
She may have been absent from the entertainment scene for several years now, but Rachel Villanueva, known as Viva Hot Babe...
Entertainment
fbtw
2 Darnas revealed in first 'Darna' TV series trailer

2 Darnas revealed in first 'Darna' TV series trailer

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
After a long wait, “Mars Ravelo's Darna” is set to take flight with the release of the official trailer last...
Entertainment
fbtw
'It's Showtime' to broadcast on TV5, join forces with rival 'Lunch Out Loud'

'It's Showtime' to broadcast on TV5, join forces with rival 'Lunch Out Loud'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
ABS-CBN noontime show "It's Showtime" will start broadcasting on TV5 starting this month. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Reality MM Studios&rsquo; Monteverde, Matti bare projects for international streamers

Reality MM Studios’ Monteverde, Matti bare projects for international streamers

By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
Matti bare projects for int’l streamers Director Erik Matti and producer Dondon Monteverde, the dynamic duo behind Reality...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Exes James Reid, Nadine Lustre 'still very close,' collaborate with Liza Soberano

Exes James Reid, Nadine Lustre 'still very close,' collaborate with Liza Soberano

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 minutes ago
Actor-singer James Reid teased an upcoming mixtape featuring Liza Soberano and ex-girlfriend Nadine Lustre. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Metro Manila Film Festival 2022 reveals 1st 4 entries

Metro Manila Film Festival 2022 reveals 1st 4 entries

By Jan Milo Severo | 54 minutes ago
The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) executive committee has announced earlier today the first four entries in the annual...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Stressed talaga ako': Pauleen Luna recalls courtship with Vic Sotto

'Stressed talaga ako': Pauleen Luna recalls courtship with Vic Sotto

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
TV host Pauleen Luna recalled how husband Vic Sotto courted her, saying it was "weird" at that time. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista bonds with 'Emily in Paris' stars at Olivier Rousteing's Jean Paul Gaultier show

Heart Evangelista bonds with 'Emily in Paris' stars at Olivier Rousteing's Jean Paul Gaultier show

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista attended a fashion show with Netflix series "Emily in Paris" actresses Camille Raza and Ashley...
Entertainment
fbtw
Spice Girls, including Victoria Beckham, to reunite at Gerri Halliwell's 50th birthday

Spice Girls, including Victoria Beckham, to reunite at Gerri Halliwell's 50th birthday

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Victoria Beckham is set to reunite with her fellow Spice Girls members at the 50th birthday celebration of "Ginger Spice"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with