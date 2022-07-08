Hipon Girl likened to Miss Universe winner withÂ show-stopping Binibining Pilipinas walk

Hipon Girl likened to Miss Universe winner with show-stopping Binibining Pilipinas walk

MANILA, Philippines — The Herlene Nicole Budol that spectators saw during the recent Binibining Pilipinas 2022 press presentation at Novotel Manila was a far cry from the Hipon Girl televiewers saw on the boobtube.

Gone were her rough movements and "crass" attitude. In its place was a woman of refined movements and eye-catching pulchritude.

Onlookers even likened her to Venezuela's 2008 Miss Universe winner Dayana Mendoza. And rightly so!

During the press event, the entrant from Angono, Rizal beguiled both fans and foes with her mesmerizing look.

The styling was on point and her makeup was topnotch. She channeled a Latina vibe during the early afternoon event. Those who took her for granted before now gave her a second glance.

She called her signature parasela the "Squammy Walk," coached by her trainer, Georgette Garrido.

Her hair was set and coiffed in the big curls that approximated the late Farrah Fawcett's "lioness do" from the famous TV series "Charlie's Angels." Her sultry makeup brought to the fore the fine angles of her countenance.

She is one of, if not, the most popular candidate in this year's batch of hopefuls. And it helped, greatly, that the composition she wrote as her talent piece, "Gandang Hipon," is now playing in most streaming platforms. Her former exposure with a TV program helped her amass a loyal following.

With her constant talk of using an interpreter and Tagalog in answering the final pageant questions, followers and supporters are just praying she hits the nail in the head when the time comes, in whatever language she chooses to answer the interview.

Will Hipon Girl make it to the Top 4? And grab the national Grand International crown she prefers to win? In a few weeks, we will know.

Catch the 58th Binibining Pilipinas grand coronation night on July 31 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Stay tuned!

