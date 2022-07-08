'Stressed talaga ako': Pauleen Luna recalls courtship with Vic Sotto

Pauleen Luna and Vic Sotto with daughter Tali in an Instagram post on November 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Pauleen Luna recalled how husband Vic Sotto courted her, saying it was "weird" at that time.

In the latest episode of “Surprise Guest with Pia Arcangel,” Pauleen said it took seven years before she and Vic had a formal conversation.

“As in minsan, kilay-kilay lang. Parang ‘hi,’ ganu'n lang. He is super mysterious and so quiet, na like what I said, so parang medyo takot kami sa kanya,” she said.

“We respect him as our, you know, superior. I don’t think I need to talk to him so when we started to talk, it was kinda stressful,” she added.

They began communication through e-mail when Vic asked her to send him photos.

“He said, ‘Can you send me the photo?’ Sabi ko, ‘I’ll send it to your email.’ Hindi pa naman uso 'yung mga iMessages nu'ng time na ‘yon so sabi ko, ‘Can I get your email?’ That’s where he got my email,” she said.

“After a while, he emailed me and then parang may nakita siyang billboard ko or something and then he sent it to me, parang ganu'n lang,” she added.

At first, Pauleen said she was hesitant to reply to Vic’s messages but realized that they had a lot of things in common.

“Nase-stress talaga ako. Sabi ko kay Ate Ruby (Rodriguez), ‘Bakit kailangan ko mag-reply?’ And then okay naman pala,” she said. “Friendly lang talaga, then we realized, we had a lot of things in common,” Pauleen said.

“I guess 'yun nga, na-realize niya na normal din pala ito. Hindi pala siya artista kumbaga, and then we got along very well,” she added.

The relationship then became smooth as they started talking to each other more often.

“Parang sobrang smooth. It’s just really a transition from we started to talk to each other more often. From going out na group kami, we started going out na kaming dalawa na lang,” she said.

Pauleen also said that it was Ruby who served as their bridge during the courtship.

“Hindi naman sa gustong-gusto niya si Vic pero kaibigan niya talaga si Vic and she knows Vic. I guess maaga pa lang, she saw na ‘bagay ‘tong dalawang 'to' without even them knowing it,’” she said.

The couple has been together for 11 years. They have a daughter, Talitha Maria, who will celebrate her 5th birthday in November.

