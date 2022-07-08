^

Spice Girls, including Victoria Beckham, to reunite at Gerri Halliwell's 50th birthday

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 8, 2022 | 1:49pm
Spice Girls, including Victoria Beckham, to reunite at Gerri Halliwell's 50th birthday
MANILA, Philippines — Victoria Beckham is set to reunite with her fellow Spice Girls members at the 50th birthday celebration of "Ginger Spice" Geri Halliwell.

In a report by The Sun, an insider said that the birthday bash is themed Timeless Elegance and will be attended by lots of celebrities, including Spice Girls Victoria, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisholm.

"It's going to be an amazing night. It's a seated, black tie do and the theme is Timeless Elegance,” the insider said. 

“Loads of Geri and her husband Christian’s celeb pals will be there and, excitingly, Geri is inviting all the Spice Girls - including Victoria,” the source added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Spice Girls was last seen performing in the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics. 

"The girls can't wait to reunite and the plan is for all five of them to sing Happy Birthday and get up on stage to join Geri for a number - possibly ‘Wannabe',” the source said. 

"One of the girls turning 50 is a massive deal — they all want to mark the occasion in style, and reuniting after a decade seems the perfect time," it added. 

RELATED: Spice Girls to reunite for tour, but without Beckham

A SPICE GIRLS REUNION

