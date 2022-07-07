Tom Hanks reacts to 'Toy Story' co-star Tim Allen not in 'Lightyear'

MANILA, Philippines — Movie veteran Tom Hanks, the voice of Woody in Pixar's "Toy Story" franchise, has given his thoughts about his co-star Tim Allen not being involved in the studio's spin-off film "Lightyear."

In an interview last week with CinemaBlend while promoting his newest film "Elvis" starring Austin Butler, Hanks was asked about the two films competing with each other in cinemas.

"How about that... I don't understand that," Hanks said while shaking his head.

The two-time Oscar winner admitted that he had wanted to go head-to-head with Allen — who voiced Buzz Lightyear in "Toy Story" — once again for the new movie, but was disappointed to learn that Allen wasn't invited to take part in "Lightyear."

But Hanks said that seeing people going back to theaters is what matters more to him, watching with a bunch of strangers then leaving with something in common.

"That's what I want to do, going see a movie with [Allen], I'm looking forward to that," Hanks ended.

Hanks' comments came roughly around the same time Allen sharing his own thoughts on "Lightyear," wishing that it had a better connection to his "Toy Story."

Allen had also said that "there's really no 'Toy Story' [if] Buzz [is] without Woody," indicating the strong friendship of Allen and Hanks in the sound booth and offscreen.

"Lightyear" is the movie that inspired the famous space ranger toy that Andy would buy in "Toy Story," with "Captain America" star Chris Evans as the new voice of Buzz.

Pixar's latest outing has received mixed criticisms from viewers and underwhelmed at the box office, still millions of dollars short from breaking even its $200 million budget as it finishes a third week in cinemas.

