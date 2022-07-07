^

Entertainment

Tom Hanks reacts to 'Toy Story' co-star Tim Allen not in 'Lightyear'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 7, 2022 | 2:16pm
Tom Hanks reacts to 'Toy Story' co-star Tim Allen not in 'Lightyear'
Tom Hanks and Tim Allen pose with their "Toy Story" characters at Disney World
Getty Images via AFP / John Parra

MANILA, Philippines — Movie veteran Tom Hanks, the voice of Woody in Pixar's "Toy Story" franchise, has given his thoughts about his co-star Tim Allen not being involved in the studio's spin-off film "Lightyear."

In an interview last week with CinemaBlend while promoting his newest film "Elvis" starring Austin Butler, Hanks was asked about the two films competing with each other in cinemas.

"How about that... I don't understand that," Hanks said while shaking his head.

The two-time Oscar winner admitted that he had wanted to go head-to-head with Allen — who voiced Buzz Lightyear in "Toy Story" — once again for the new movie, but was disappointed to learn that Allen wasn't invited to take part in "Lightyear."

But Hanks said that seeing people going back to theaters is what matters more to him, watching with a bunch of strangers then leaving with something in common.

Related: Chris Evans goes beyond infinity: 'Lightyear' review

"That's what I want to do, going see a movie with [Allen], I'm looking forward to that," Hanks ended.

Hanks' comments came roughly around the same time Allen sharing his own thoughts on "Lightyear," wishing that it had a better connection to his "Toy Story."

Allen had also said that "there's really no 'Toy Story' [if] Buzz [is] without Woody," indicating the strong friendship of Allen and Hanks in the sound booth and offscreen.

"Lightyear" is the movie that inspired the famous space ranger toy that Andy would buy in "Toy Story," with "Captain America" star Chris Evans as the new voice of Buzz.

Pixar's latest outing has received mixed criticisms from viewers and underwhelmed at the box office, still millions of dollars short from breaking even its $200 million budget as it finishes a third week in cinemas.

RELATED: Tim Allen wishes 'Lightyear' had better connection to his 'Toy Story' character

BUZZ LIGHTYEAR

PIXAR

TIM ALLEN

TOM HANKS

TOY STORY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tirso Cruz III is new FDCP head

Tirso Cruz III is new FDCP head

By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
Tirso Cruz III took his oath as the new head of the Film Development Council of the Philippines before President Bongbong...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo, Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto tour Thailand at the same time

Bea Alonzo, Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto tour Thailand at the same time

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque, as well as Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto, are now all vacationing in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Aquino shares health updates during Marcos inauguration: Getting COVID-19, chemotherapy

Kris Aquino shares health updates during Marcos inauguration: Getting COVID-19, chemotherapy

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 days ago
Just like Marcos Jr. who had his inaugural speech, Aquino also had a long written speech about her current condition, accompanied...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Thor: Love and Thunder': 8 trivia to know before heading to the cinema

'Thor: Love and Thunder': 8 trivia to know before heading to the cinema

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Before you troop to the cinemas, here are some amazing details on the fourth "Thor" film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Thor: Love and Thunder': 8 trivia to know before heading to the cinema

'Thor: Love and Thunder': 8 trivia to know before heading to the cinema

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Before you troop to the cinemas, here are some amazing details on the fourth "Thor" film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'It's Showtime' to broadcast on TV5, join forces with rival 'Lunch Out Loud'

'It's Showtime' to broadcast on TV5, join forces with rival 'Lunch Out Loud'

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 minutes ago
ABS-CBN noontime show "It's Showtime" will start broadcasting on TV5 starting this month. 
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19's Ken becomes first full-blooded Filipino to perform in Grammy's Global Spin

SB19's Ken becomes first full-blooded Filipino to perform in Grammy's Global Spin

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 minutes ago
SB19 member Ken, also known as Felip, raised the Philippine flag as he performed his single "Bulan" for the Recording Academy’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates show off pasarela at spectacular LED show

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates show off pasarela at spectacular LED show

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 hour ago
The 2022 Binibining Pilipinas (BBP) press presentation at the grand ballroom of Novotel Manila early this week exceeded all...
Entertainment
fbtw
Taron Egerton meets with Marvel, wants to play Wolverine

Taron Egerton meets with Marvel, wants to play Wolverine

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
"Rocketman" star Taron Egerton has confirmed that he met with executives at Marvel Studios, including president Kevin Feige,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Pure evil': Janno Gibbs calls out post suggesting Aquino family cursed

'Pure evil': Janno Gibbs calls out post suggesting Aquino family cursed

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Comedian Janno Gibbs called the attention of social media site Facebook for allowing inhumane posts.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with