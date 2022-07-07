'Pure evil': Janno Gibbs calls out post suggesting Aquino family cursed

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Janno Gibbs called the attention of social media site Facebook for allowing inhumane posts.

In his Instagram account, Janno posted screenshots of the posts showing the Aquino family all dead and actress Kris Aquino battling illnesses while their rival Marcos family is celebrating its return to power.

“Pure evil. How can @facebook allow this account to continue doing this,” Janno wrote.

“To suggest that Kris Aquino is sick as a family curse and seemingly deserves it is just Pure Evil. No other words to describe. And the language. This coming from a lawyer. Is this the Filipino today?” he added.

Janno also fired back at a basher who cursed him about his now deleted post about tax.

“Bayaran na naman ng Tax. Buti pa mahirap, walang babayaran. Buti pa mayaman, maraming paraan. Kawawa middle class, walang takas. Buti nlang wala, akong trabaho. Buwis-et,” Janno wrote in a now deleted post.

“Hoy Janno Gibbs lahat tayo ay nagbabayad ng tax b*w*k*ng i*a ka moving on,” the social media user commented.

In a now deleted post, Janno posted the screenshot of the comment.

“Ganito na ba talaga tayo ngayon? Oo vocal ako sa mga social at political views ko. Pero laging mahinahon, disente at may halong komedya. Dahil sa vocal ako, alam kong may kaakibat itong kritisismo at open ako dito. Handa ako sa masinsinang diskurso,” he said.

“Yun nga ang pakay ko e. Basta’t disente ang usapan. Pero kung bastos ka, marunong din ako nu’n, P*k*n*ng i*a mo ka!” he added.

RELATED: Janno Gibbs loses 4K followers due to political beliefs