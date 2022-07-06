Psalms David and his â€˜kaulayawâ€™ amid pandemic

Psalms David and his ‘kaulayaw’ amid pandemic

Psalms David expresses delight over the release of his new single, Kaulayaw, under GMA Music. His self-penned pop ballad ditty was one of the two songs he completed during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Psalms David was not exempted from staying indoors during the height of the pandemic. His bedroom, he said, served as a private sanctuary where he turned his idle time into a productive one by translating his thoughts into lyric lines and then, putting melodies onto them by strumming his guitar.

Result: Psalms came up with two songs — one Filipino, one English — that he both presented to GMA Music execs in the hopes of getting approved for music release.

The 21-year-old Sparkle GMA artist now presents to music aficionados his Tagalog composition that was chosen and became his new single titled Kaulayaw.

“It was written in the first quarter of the pandemic,” began Psalms, who has the ability to craft intimate songs. “Everyone was adjusting, especially me and I must admit my mental health was not stable (during lockdown) so I decided to write a song for myself. That time, Kaulayaw became my ‘kaulayaw’ talaga, my constant companion. It gave me comfort. That’s why I’m happy that I can now share my composition to everyone and I hope it can also give comfort to listeners.”

Initially, Psalms was expecting that his English composition would easily get the approval “because the Tagalog song was very raw, siguro two or three years na walang title at ngayon lang nagka-title na Kaulayaw. I thought the English song would get the nod of Sir Pao (GMA Music exec) since it’s more ‘ready,’ but I’m so happy that they saw the potential of Kaulayaw even if it was so raw when I requested them to listen to the demo with only a guitar (as song accompaniment).”

Thus, Psalms felt doubly happy upon listening to the final song arrangement.

“Actually, I was surprised how Sir Ren Pulumbarit arranged the song. Sobrang nakuha n’ya ‘yung vision ko for the song at marami pa s’yang dinagdag to make it so comforting to listen to.

“Until now, I couldn’t believe how Sir Ren was able to reflect to the song some of my music influences. When I listened to the song, parang nandoon (sa sound) ‘yung mga influences ko like Troye Sivan, The Juans, JChris. I’m so amazed and so happy with the result.”

He, too, never denied that the global health scare took a toll on him. It took him days for Kaulayaw to complete.

“I believe that God gave Kaulayaw for me to be okay. I prayed for it before I submitted it to GMA. But it took me so long to complete the lyrics because I experienced depression during the start of the pandemic. Sobrang hirap for me especially because I am the breadwinner and I was worried paano na yung magiging work ko? I didn’t know what to do and I must admit that I got worried about what’s going to happen to my career.

“But at the back of my head, I knew there’s always beauty in uncertainty so I focused on the positive — that I have my family and friends to support me – and I just surround myself with people who are always by my side.”

With full optimism, Psalms decided to finally finish his composition. “I just noticed one day that words and melodies kept coming in my mind. Mostly, tuwing gabi ko nasusulat. I’m so thankful to God that He helped me get through those tough times,” he told The STAR.

Psalms all the more realized that he should not rely on himself alone. “No one is designed to walk through this life alone. We should always remember that God gave us parents and friends to lean on.”

No wonder, one writer observed that Kaulayaw can be classified as a healing song. “I just hope that the listeners will also find comfort in listening to the song,” said Psalms of Kaulayaw, now available on Spotify, iTunes and other digital music platforms worldwide.

Apart from singing, Psalms would also like to venture into producing videos and films. “It would be nice to come up with films and I tried my hand in doing videos in my covers for me to explore more about editing and production. Doon ko rin na-realize how much time and effort is being spent on coming up with videos.”

Meanwhile, Psalms also hopes to release his debut album and looks forward to collaborating with Zephanie, the newest addition to the star-studded roster of Sparkle GMA Artist Center.

“Hopefully, someday. It’s (album) gonna be a dream come true if that happens. And with Zephanie, it would be a memorable experience to work with her,” he concluded.