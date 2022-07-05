'Fake 'yan!': Annabelle Rama says 'gayuma,' 'manghuhula' a waste of money

MANILA, Philippines — Annabelle Rama shared that no "gayuma" (love potion) or "manghuhula" (fortune teller) can ever influence love.

She actually spent P20,000 one time only for her husband Eddie Gutierrez to truly fall in love with her after 10 years.

"Huwag kayong maniwala sa gayuma, fake 'yan! Diyan naubos ang ipon ko. Lahat ng buong probinsya inikot ko na, kung ano-anong klaseng gayuma. Hindi ko pa siya asawa noon. Patay na patay ako sa kanya. Hindi ko talaga mahuli," she revealed during the "Sexy Babe" segment of the noontime show "It's Showtime" on July 2.

"Kada punta sa bahay ko, ginagamit ko 'yung gayuma. Walang nangyari. After 10 years, saka siya na-in-love sa akin. Walang gayuma ang ginagamit ko," the talent manager said.

She relayed how she would have a "manghuhula" go to her house from provinces as far as Bataan. She paid for the fare to and fro and got charged twice the amount. She also revealed how she had to wake up at the wee hours of the morning to prepare chicken and vegetables as ritual offering for the "gayuma" to work. In addition, Eddie has to be present while it is being done.

Did her husband know about her using "gayuma" on him?



"Inamin ko sa kanya. After 10,15 years, nag-offer sa akin ng marriage. Ay salamat. Hindi dahil sa gayuma. Dahil sa pagdaadasal ko at pagsisilbi at pagmamahal ko sa kanya," Annabelle shared.

She also revealed that her daughter, actress Ruffa Gutierrez, is also into fortune telling or manghuhula. She has already told Ruffa that it doesn't work.

"Sabi ko, magdasal ka na lang kasi if you pray every day, every night, lahat ng swerte ibibigay sa'yo ng Panginoon," Annabelle advised.

RELATED: Ruffa Gutierrez admits crying every day since daughters' reunion with Yilmaz Bektas