^

Entertainment

'Fake 'yan!': Annabelle Rama says 'gayuma,' 'manghuhula' a waste of money

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 5, 2022 | 5:14pm
'Fake 'yan!': Annabelle Rama says 'gayuma,' 'manghuhula' a waste of money
Talent manager Annabelle Rama
PSN / File

MANILA, Philippines — Annabelle Rama shared that no "gayuma" (love potion) or "manghuhula" (fortune teller) can ever influence love.

She actually spent P20,000 one time only for her husband Eddie Gutierrez to truly fall in love with her after 10 years. 

"Huwag kayong maniwala sa gayuma, fake 'yan! Diyan naubos ang ipon ko. Lahat ng buong probinsya inikot ko na, kung ano-anong klaseng gayuma. Hindi ko pa siya asawa noon. Patay na patay ako sa kanya. Hindi ko talaga mahuli," she revealed during the "Sexy Babe" segment of the noontime show "It's Showtime" on July 2

"Kada punta sa bahay ko, ginagamit ko 'yung gayuma. Walang nangyari. After 10 years, saka siya na-in-love sa akin. Walang gayuma ang ginagamit ko," the talent manager said. 

She relayed how she would have a "manghuhula" go to her house from provinces as far as Bataan. She paid for the fare to and fro and got charged twice the amount. She also revealed how she had to wake up at the wee hours of the morning to prepare chicken and vegetables as ritual offering for the "gayuma" to work. In addition, Eddie has to be present while it is being done. 

Did her husband know about her using "gayuma" on him?
 
"Inamin ko sa kanya. After 10,15 years, nag-offer sa akin ng marriage. Ay salamat. Hindi dahil sa gayuma. Dahil sa pagdaadasal ko at pagsisilbi at pagmamahal ko sa kanya," Annabelle shared. 

She also revealed that her daughter, actress Ruffa Gutierrez, is also into fortune telling or manghuhula. She has already told Ruffa that it doesn't work. 

"Sabi ko, magdasal ka na lang kasi if you pray every day, every night, lahat ng swerte ibibigay sa'yo ng Panginoon," Annabelle advised. 

RELATED: Ruffa Gutierrez admits crying every day since daughters' reunion with Yilmaz Bektas

ANNABELLE RAMA-GUTIERREZ

FORTUNE TELLING

LOVE POTION

LOVE POTIONS

RUFFA GUTIERREZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Ibalik na kitang muli sa dagat': Pokwang calls out Ella Cruz over 'history is like tsismis' remark

'Ibalik na kitang muli sa dagat': Pokwang calls out Ella Cruz over 'history is like tsismis' remark

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Kapuso comedian Pokwang called out actress Ella Cruz after Ella made her controversial “history is like tsismis”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico announce BabyBolz no. 2

Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico announce BabyBolz no. 2

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
It was an unusual yet wacky way to announce baby number two for Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico on July 4. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico announce BabyBolz no. 2

Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico announce BabyBolz no. 2

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
It was an unusual yet wacky way to announce baby number two for Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico on July 4. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nandiyan lang 'yan': Marcus Adoro on Eraserheads reunion
Exclusive

'Nandiyan lang 'yan': Marcus Adoro on Eraserheads reunion

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Eraserheads guitarist Marcus Adoro is open to have a reunion concert with the famous Original Pilipino Music band.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nandiyan lang 'yan': Marcus Adoro on Eraserheads reunion
Exclusive

'Nandiyan lang 'yan': Marcus Adoro on Eraserheads reunion

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Eraserheads guitarist Marcus Adoro is open to have a reunion concert with the famous Original Pilipino Music band.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'Stranger Things' creators say season 5 may be shorter, except finale

'Stranger Things' creators say season 5 may be shorter, except finale

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
"Stranger Things" showrunners the Duffer Brothers have said the final season's episodes of their hit Netflix show may...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Johnny Debt': Beggar trended online for Jack Sparrow outfit

'Johnny Debt': Beggar trended online for Jack Sparrow outfit

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
A man in the United States has been trending on social media after he begged from the streets wearing Johnny Depp’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo, Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto tour Thailand at the same time

Bea Alonzo, Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto tour Thailand at the same time

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Celebrity couple Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque, as well as Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto, are now all vacationing in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tom Cruise spotted with 'Stranger Things' actress at 60th birthday bash

Tom Cruise spotted with 'Stranger Things' actress at 60th birthday bash

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
"Top Gun: Maverick" actor Tom Cruise celebrated his 60th birthday over the weekend in true action fashion as expected from...
Entertainment
fbtw
Anthony Taberna's daughter now cancer-free

Anthony Taberna's daughter now cancer-free

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Broadcaster Anthony Taberna’s daughter Zoey is now cancer-free. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with