Bea Alonzo, Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto tour Thailand at the same time

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 5, 2022 | 4:28pm
Bea Alonzo, Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto tour Thailand at the same time
From left: Bea Alonzo, Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto at the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball
Philstar.com / Kat Leandicho, file

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque, as well as Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto, are now all vacationing in Thailand. 

In Bea's Instagram account, she posted photos of her Thailand trip in her Instagram story. 

Bea is currently doing a shoot in Thailand. 

Her boyfriend Dominic also posted photos on his Instagram story, asking recommendations on where to eat in the Southeast Asian country. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo)

Gerald and Julia, meanwhile, have Instagram stories in their respective accounts, showing the beauty of Thailand. 

Recently, Bea said she’s willing to work with her exes, including Zanjoe Marudo, except for one she didn’t name. 

In Barbie Forteza’s YouTube channel, Bea was asked by her fellow Kapuso star if she’s willing to work with her exes. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Julia (@juliabarretto)

“Depende kung sinong ex. Kay Zanjoe OK akong makipag-work. Isa lang naman ‘yung ayokong ex,” Bea answered.

RELATED: Bea Alonzo willing to work with all exes except for you know who

BEA ALONZO

DOMINIC ROQUE

GERALD ANDERSON

JULIA BARRETTO
