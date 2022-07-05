Anjiâ€™s â€˜never give upâ€™ attitude is worth emulating

Anji’s ‘never give up’ attitude is worth emulating

Anji Salvacion talks about her memories of her long-lost dad, her learnings inside the Big Brother house and the actors she wishes to work with.

I personally thanked Anji Salvacion for having appeared in the music video of It’s Okay Not To Be Okay, composed by Jonathan Manalo and Angela Ken for Star Magic.

Anji, the big winner of Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) Kumunity Season 10, was equally appreciative of her participation in the music video as the love interest of Eian Rances.

It’s Okay Not To Be Okay, a partnership between me and Star Music, acknowledges that recovery takes time. Anji said it has helped a lot of people to heal emotionally, including her “because before, I was so drowned in the past that I forgot that I should also focus on the present. So, the pain, seemingly, put me in a trap.”

Listening to the song reminds her not to rush the healing process. “I remember Angela saying to me that one day, I can tell myself, ‘Ah, okay na talaga ako.’”

The 19-year-old Kapamilya artist is vocal about her yearning to see her dad who went missing when she was eight years old. Her family is clueless of his whereabouts. That’s why when PBB host Kim Chiu asked if she has finally moved on, Anji revealed that she’s still in a healing process.

In life, as what J.K. Rowling once said, we’ve all got both the light and dark inside us. What matters is the part we choose to act on. Anji possesses a never-give-up attitude that is worth emulating, especially when we are daunted so much by the humiliation of failures.

Her journey to get to her position was not easy. She failed many auditions but without losing face even in the course of repeated rejections. I was also told about her attempt to audition for Star Circle Quest.

“Yes, I did audition in 2015, but it didn’t push through. Actually, I also tried out for PBB. I really went to all auditions because I have this mindset of why audition in only one when I can audition in all of them (laughs).”

In our one-on-one interview, Anji talked about her memories of her long-lost dad, her learnings inside the Big Brother house and the actors she wishes to work with.

Here are excerpts from the interview.

Going to the story of your father, saan ka nahihirapan? Do you find it tough because you have no idea as to why your father left? Or, do you find it hard because you’re longing to see him? Why is it so hard for you?

Because I overthink that maybe he has another family or maybe he doesn’t love us and aside from that, it’s because I love him so much. I’m a Daddy’s Girl. And what’s really frustrating is that we know nothing — not even a single word or any information about why he’s gone. Even my paternal grandparents do not know anything. We were left clueless. I wanted to know why, but I don’t know how. I learned from kuya (Big Brother) that not everything needs a closure. Doon (sa PBB) ko rin natutunan to slowly let go off the grudges, to let go of the pain. Of course, I will never forget my dad, but I will let go of all the painful things that happened to me.

I like your idea that it’s not easy to just close something when you don’t know how to do it. So, let it be and trust because He up there knows better than us. How did it feel being in the house of kuya at ito’y napag-uusapan?

Of course, there were times when I was scared to open up. But I really tried my best not to be drowned in the situation because it really makes me sad. I wanted to like, set it free because I’m trapped.

Describe to me that trap. Why do you feel trapped?

I feel trapped because I’m holding on to that pain. I’m always longing for him, always looking for a father’s love and always thinking about maybe he left us because he doesn’t love us.

But these are speculations because we don’t know where he is and why he left. So, that trap is basically about speculations of the negative. I think what you can do is be trapped in love. Open the story about him by saying, “I don’t know the story. Bahala na si God, pero mahal ko ang tatay ko.”

That’s what kuya also told me.

What is your best memory with your dad?

We were in the balcony of our house and he said, “Look at those stars, you’re gonna be one of them. You’re gonna be a star.” I also remember him telling us how he loves us so much and he would always talk about how to stay humble, how to always be kind na kahit sinasaktan ka, just be kind kasi sinasabi niya sa amin na kindness is a gift from God. We should share our blessings and kindness is a blessing from God and it will come back to you a thousand times.

Do you pray about your father?

Yes.

How does your prayer sound?

I always pray to God to keep him safe and always let him feel that he’s loved wherever he is. I always pray also to God that if this is His purpose to make us strong or if this is one of the purposes why God took him away from us, then please Lord p’wede mo bang saktan mo na lang ako earlier so that I would know right away your purpose. I believe what I read in the Bible that God breaks us to make us.

I’m sure your dad is proud of what you have become. It was he who said that one day, you’re going to be a star. So, since you were little, you’ve been dreaming to be part of the entertainment industry.

Yes.

You said that you were often turned down in auditions. What motivated you to keep on going?

I had this thinking na kung ayaw n’yo sa akin, kukulitin ko kayo (laughs). So, I auditioned again in 2019. I was not shy na magpa-cute. I auditioned for Idol Philippines and passed. I was lucky enough to reach the Do or Die (round).

Who was your constant companion in going to auditions?

It was my aunt because my mom was then busy in her schooling. Bago lang siya naging nurse at itong pandemic, she’s already working. I told her to just work and I’ll do my best. Sabi n’ya, “Okay, go, go.”

Kapag umuuwi ka, anong sinasabi mo sa mommy mo?

Mommy, may next time, hahahaha. I would often tell her that it’s okay (to be rejected) because there will always be a next time.

Let’s talk about your life inside the Big Brother house, what’s the one thing you’ll never forget?

I will never forget how kuya taught me how to love myself first because when I love, especially with my family and friends, inuuna ko sila at nakakalimutan ko na ‘yung sarili ko. So, kuya would say, “Anji, mag-tira ka naman para sa sarili mo.”

Why do you think you were chosen as the big winner?

It’s because people can relate to me and also because of the trust they gave to me. They know about my journey because I showed my true self inside the PBB house. Aside from that, I was able to realize my ultimate goal which my dad passed on to me — to spread love and kindness to everyone.

Are you ready for show business which is very competitive?

I am so ready.

The best thing that was said about you.

The best thing that they told me, “Anji, you’re a good person. Please, don’t ever change. Stay humble and just know that we’re here to always support you.”

Do you have a boyfriend?

I’m single and ready to mingle. I have a celebrity crush. Sobrang poging-pogi ako kay Laziz (Rustamov, PBB housemate).

Who among today’s young male stars do you wish to work with?

Enrique Gil. He’s my ultimate celebrity crush, pero never kong nakita in person hanggang ngayon.

Who else?

Daniel (Padilla). Napaka-kapal talaga ng mukha ko, pero mangarap na tayo ng matindi, hahahaha.

(To watch the full interview, visit the Boy Abunda Talk Channel or batalk channel on YouTube.)