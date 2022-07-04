^

Entertainment

Miss World PH 2022 Gwendolyne Fourniol on househelp mom, education as way out of poverty

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 4, 2022 | 3:53pm
Miss World PH 2022 Gwendolyne Fourniol on househelp mom, education as way out of poverty
Miss World Philippines 2022 Gwendolyne Fourniol spends a day with children at ERDA Foundation. The Filipino-French beauty queen believes that education can change a life just like it did with her mother who graduated as a scholar and found work abroad.
ERDA Foundation / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Newly crowned Miss World Philippines 2022 Gwendolyne Fourniol knows the value of education. The Filipino-French Negrense beauty reiterated that it is a right and a way out of poverty during her coronation night last June.

"Education is the greatest weapon against poverty," said Gwendolyne during the question and answer portion.  

The 22-year-old beauty knows its power because her mother, Sim, was a living proof of how education can change a life.



“My mother, Sim, grew up in poverty in Kabankalan, Negros Occidental. There were seven children in the family and only one sibling was given the opportunity to study. Losing hope for her future, she found her way to Manila to stay with a cousin and it was there that she met Fr. Pierre T. Tritz, SJ, who founded ERDA in 1974 to give underprivileged but deserving children the opportunity to study,” shared Gwendolyne.

Educational Research and Development (ERDA), Inc. is a non-stock, non-profit organization registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Gwendolyne's mother was able to obtain a degree in Psychology from the Philippine Women’s University, and was able to work as an au pair (foreign household helper) for a family in Luxembourg. It is where she met Thierry Fourniol at a park.

“If it were not for ERDA, I wouldn’t exist, and my mother would still be living in poverty in Negros,” Gwen added.

Her mother is currently working as a nurse in London, while her father is working as a senior analyst in Belgium.

Gwendolyne could have chosen to stay in France where she grew up but she decided to settle in the Philippines when she was 18. It is when she decided to pursue her advocacy for education for all.

The beauty queen is aware that the pandemic affected the education of most children. She is hoping that the situation will be better and will allow them to go back to classes.

"Working hand in hand with ERDA Foundation to empower the marginalized Filipino, I believe by uniting benefactors and encouraging our children and allowing them to go back to school especially during this pandemic will make this world a better place," answered Gwendolyne during the pageant night.

The beauty queen also underscored the importance of inclusive education because it enabled her mother to pursue one.



“There is a misconception that women should be the ones to stay home and keep house and raise the children, and are therefore given less opportunities to study. My mother, because of the opportunity that was opened to her by the ERDA Foundation, was able to send her six siblings to school. This says so much about the power of women to uplift their families out of poverty. We should push equal rights for education regardless of gender.”

Gwendolyne was an Economics student at Oxford Brooks in London when she joined her first Miss World Philippines pageant last year. She hopes to intern at JP Morgan after graduation and looks forward to launching a French tutorial service in the Philippines.

RELATED: Catriona Gray laments big number of dropouts from supported charity Young Focus

MISS WORLD PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Second Imelda Marcos billboard called out

Second Imelda Marcos billboard called out

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
A second billboard that contains the same image of former first lady Imelda Marcos caught the attention of "The Kingmaker"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Second Imelda Marcos billboard called out

Second Imelda Marcos billboard called out

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
A second billboard that contains the same image of former first lady Imelda Marcos caught the attention of "The Kingmaker"...
Entertainment
fbtw
When 'Jessie met Jessie': Heart meets Song Hye-kyo in Paris

When 'Jessie met Jessie': Heart meets Song Hye-kyo in Paris

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Fans could not help but comment on how "Jessie met Jessie" on Heart Evangelista's picture with Song Hye-kyo. The actress posted...
Entertainment
fbtw
'The Kingmaker' director calls out use of Imelda Marcos image for copyright infringement

'The Kingmaker' director calls out use of Imelda Marcos image for copyright infringement

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
"The Kingmaker" director Lauren Greenfield called out the use of Imelda Marcos' image on a huge birthday greeting billboard...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Aquino shares health updates during Marcos inauguration: Getting COVID-19, chemotherapy

Kris Aquino shares health updates during Marcos inauguration: Getting COVID-19, chemotherapy

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
Just like Marcos Jr. who had his inaugural speech, Aquino also had a long written speech about her current condition, accompanied...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'I'm the luckiest woman': Lindsay Lohan marries banker boyfriend

'I'm the luckiest woman': Lindsay Lohan marries banker boyfriend

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
Lindsay Lohan has made her post about fiance Brader Shammas being her forever Valentine when she announced on July 3 that...
Entertainment
fbtw
Catriona Gray laments big number of dropouts from supported charity Young Focus
Exclusive

Catriona Gray laments big number of dropouts from supported charity Young Focus

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 hours ago
Four years after her reign as Miss Universe 2018, Catriona Gray continues to shine in the pageant events she attended, here...
Entertainment
fbtw
Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico announce BabyBolz no. 2

Solenn Heussaff, Nico Bolzico announce BabyBolz no. 2

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
It was an unusual yet wacky way to announce baby number two for Solenn Heussaff and Nico Bolzico on July 4. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Minions' dominate US theaters on July 4th weekend

'Minions' dominate US theaters on July 4th weekend

8 hours ago
"Minions: The Rise of Gru," the latest installment in the animated "Despicable Me" franchise, crushed the competition at the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gloria Sevilla tributes in Manila and Cebu

Gloria Sevilla tributes in Manila and Cebu

By Leah C. Salterio | 18 hours ago
Gloria Sevilla was a queen.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with