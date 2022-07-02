^

'Darna', Aga Muhlach show in new TV5 station ID

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 2, 2022 | 5:30pm
MANILA, Philippines — Darna's long-awaited flight is about to take off at the same time as Aga Muhlach's return to TV in a boxing series.

TV5 released its newest station ID titled "Iba Ang Saya Pag Sama-Sama" on July 1 featuring the stars of ABS-CBN's "Darna" and its own show "Suntok Sa Buwan" starring Aga.

It's a festive station ID reminiscent of a barrio or village fair replete with jolly dances and banderitas as the stars of the currently airing and upcoming shows grind to the beat of the song.

Leading the station ID is Aga Muhlach who will star in the boxing series "Suntok Sa Buwan" with Elijah Canlas and Maris Racal. It is produced by the director-writer tandem of Antonette Jadaone and Dan Villegas. The show is said to premiere on July 18.

Maja Salvador returns to TV with "Oh My Korona." In a presscon in April, Maja revealed that her agency, Crown Artist Management, will line-produce a sitcom with Cignal. Apart from the sitcom, she will also star in a teleserye.  

TV5's no. 1 blocktimer, ABS-CBN, will also premiere its much-awaited adaptation of Mars Ravelo's comic superhero "Darna".

Titular star Jane de Leon shares the spot with co-stars Janella Salvador, Zaijian Jaranilla and Joshua Garcia with a Darna mural in the background.

It is rumored to replace the long-running action-drama "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" starring Coco Martin.

"A Family Affair" stars Ivana Alawi, Sam Milby, Jake Ejercito, Jameson Blake and Gerald Anderson are also seen in the video. Hot loveteam Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla are their usual kilig tandem in "2 Good 2 Be True."

"Ang Probinsyano," "A Family Affair" and "2 Good 2 Be True" make up the three ABS-CBN nightly primetime shows that also air on TV5.

Other ABS-CBN shows featured in the station ID include "ASAP Natin 'To" and Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte starrer "Love In 40 Days."

ABS-CBN entered into a blocktiming agreement with TV5 in February last year.

Another blocktimer, Brightlight Productions, has two shows featured in the station ID. These are the noontime variety show "Lunch Out Loud" and the lifestyle magazine program "Rated K" hosted by Korina Sanchez.

"Lakwatsika" will star Ethel Booba and K Brosas while Viva talent Yassi Pressman continues to host the game show "Rolling It In Philippines."

Alma Moreno and Dina Bonnevie will headline the show "Kalye Kweens."

TV5's very own flagship shows equally share the spotlight with these blocktimers. The "Sing Galing" gang includes Jessa Zaragoza, Dingdong Avanzado, Jona, Randy Santiago and Rey Valera are seen jamming with the upbeat song. The successful singing show will premiere its spin-off "Sing Galing Kids" on July 16.

"Frontline Pilipinas" and notable news personalities are led by News5 head Luchi Cruz-Valdes. Cheryl Cosim, Lourd de Veyra and Ed Lingao are also seen in the station ID. 

