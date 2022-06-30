'Kayo ang himala': Nora Aunor dedicates National Artist honor to fans

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Nora Aunor dedicated her long-awaited conferral of being a National Artist of the Philippines to her longtime fans and to lovers of Filipino cinema from past to present.

In her tribute speech at the Parangal sa mga Pambansang Alagad ng Sining last June 29 at the Cultural Center of the Philippines, Aunor started off by thanking her fans, the "Noranians," with several of them in the crowd cheering for Ate Guy.

Related Stories Ricky Lee snubbed in 'Himala,' dedicates National Artist award to fellow suppressed writers

Aunor said that ever since June 10, when it was officially announced she was to be a National Artist, the actress had been feeling immense joy and gratitude. She acknowledged that her talents wouldn't have been possible without the love and trust of her supporters.

Actress Nora Cabaltera Villamayor, better known as Nora Aunor, thanks her fans the “Noranians” and fans of Philippine cinema in a tribute to her being conferred as a National Artist. @PhilstarNews @PhilstarShowbiz pic.twitter.com/hdahwa07AX — Kristofer Purnell (@kjpurneII) June 29, 2022

"Gusto ko isipin na sa pagkilalang ito na iginagawad sa akin, kasama ko ulit kayo, lalo na ang mga mahal kong Noranians, kapwang artista, mga direktor, at producers na patuloy pa rin isinusulong ang paglikha ng makabuluhang pelikulang Pilipino," Aunor said.

The actress vowed that she and the entire industry would continue making inspirational films, and called on everyone to listen to their stories especially those from the different regions of the Philippines.

"Kailangan magkuwento ng magkuwento tayo upang hindi tayo makalimot, hindi malugmok, dahil laging may pag-asa anuman ang mangyari," Aunor continued.

The "Himala" star was unable to go to the conferral ceremony at the Malacañang Palace last June 10 as she was not feeling well the past few days, but her strength grew from congratulatory messages and well-wishes.

“Kayo po ang himalang pinapasalamat ko sa Diyos, kayo ang dahilan kung bakit may awit sa ating puso, kayo po ang dahilan kung bakit may isang Nora Aunor.” @PhilstarNews @PhilstarShowbiz pic.twitter.com/mdd4HESVPe — Kristofer Purnell (@kjpurneII) June 29, 2022

Aunor recounted the difficulties she experienced in decades of being in show business, yet still forged on beyond controversies with the backing of support from loved ones and to fans "na hindi bumitaw sa akin."

"Kayo ang himalang pinapasalamatan ko sa Diyos, kayong lahat ang dahilan kung bakit may awit sa aking puso, kayo ang dahilan kung bakit may isang Nora Aunor," the Superstar ended, as the audience in the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo gave a standing ovation.

Also conferrred as National Artists for 2022 with Aunor were screenwriter Ricardo "Ricky" Lee, poet Gemino Abad, choreographer Agnes Locsin, musician Fides Cuyugan-Asensio, and posthumously filmmaker Marilou Diaz-Abaya, playwright Tony Mabesa, and fashon designer Salvacion Lim-Higgins.

RELATED: Nora Aunor, Ricky Lee among newly named National Artists for 2022