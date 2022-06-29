^

Entertainment

Filipina director Isabel Sandoval invited to join Oscars Academy alongside Billie Eilish, Anya Taylor-Joy

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 29, 2022 | 2:36pm
Filipina director Isabel Sandoval invited to join Oscars Academy alongside Billie Eilish, Anya Taylor-Joy
The film, directed by Isabel Sandoval, gives cineastes a new perspective to understand the life of a Filipina trans immigrant caregiver in New York.
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — America-based Filipina filmmaker Isabel Sandoval has been invited alongside nearly 400 other individuals to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization behind the annual Oscars.

Sandoval is a director and actress best known for her award-winning film "Lingua Franca." She also directed "Aparisyon" starring Jodi Sta. Maria and Mylene Dizon, and an episode of "Under the Banner of Heaven" starring Andrew Garfield.

The filmmaker took to Twitter to express her joy in being invited, likely implying she will accept the institution's invitation, adding that "being QUEEN OF SENSUAL CINÉMA paid off."

The Twitter account of the Academy replied to Sandoval's tweet, welcoming her to the organization, and the director responded with, "What an incredible honor! Thank you so much!"

Several Filipino filmmakers have been invited to the join the Academy in the last decade, most notably Brillante Mendoza, Lav Diaz, and Ramona Diaz.

Others include documentary filmmakers Baby Ruth Villarama and Ditsi Carolino, director and cinematographer P.J. Raval, producer Lisa Valencia-Svensson, and Disney animators Josie Trinidad, Trevor Jimenez, and Bobby Pontillas.

Breakdown of this year's invitees

Among the high-profile invitees are some recipients of Academy Awards earlier this year like actors Troy Kotsur and Ariana DeBose, musicians and siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas, and directors Sian Heder of "CODA" and Ryusuke Himaguchi of "Drive My Car."

Other notable names are "Belfast" actors Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan; "The Power of the Dog" actors Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee; and "Last Night in Soho" and "The Queen's Gambit" star Anya Taylor-Joy.

A total of 397 individuals across all aspects of filmmaking, hailing from 54 different countries, were invited for 2022. Broken down, the invitees are 44% women and 37% are people of color.

All those who accept the Academy's invitation will join the around 10,000 members who nominate and vote in the annual Academy Awards that recognize the best in film.

The Academy has been receiving backlash over its membership after the #OscarsSoWhite controversy of 2015, and even more recently how it dealt with punishing Best Actor winner Will Smith after he slapped presenter Chris Rock onstage during the 94th ceremonies.

