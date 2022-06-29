^

'To be your father is the greatest honor': Dennis Padilla pens open letter for his children

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 29, 2022 | 9:56am
'To be your father is the greatest honor': Dennis Padilla pens open letter for his children
Father and son Dennis Padilla and Leon Barretto
Dennis Padilla via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Dennis Padilla penned an open letter for his children Julia, Claudia and Leon Barretto. 

In his Instagram account, Dennis posted the handwritten letter. 

“To be your father is the greatest honor I have received. It allowed me to touch the grace of God even for a moment and to see my love made flesh," he said.

"I have regretfully made mistakes in my life. I may not have been there for you but I always had you in my heart," he added. 

Dennis said that he regretted missing many moments with his kids.

“Sometimes in life there are things that we will never understand why it happened. In the end, I regret all the moments I let slip by. I regret all the times I hid my feelings from you," he said. 

"If only I could have but one wish, I would love to spend some time with you. After all, there is not much more to life than that," he added.

Dennis recently apologized to Leon after his son penned an open letter to his dad when Dennis posted on his Instagram account that his son and daughters didn’t greet him on Father’s Day.

RELATED: 'Miss ko lang kayo': Dennis Padilla apologizes to son Leon Barretto

