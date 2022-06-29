^

Amber Heard may have to sell Elon Musk's gift, go bankrupt to pay Johnny Depp

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 29, 2022 | 10:24am
This combination of file pictures created on April 29, 2022 shows, US actor Johnny Depp arriving at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 13, 2022; and actress Amber Heard leaving the Fairfax County Circuit Court on April 11, 2022. Veering between drama and farce, the courtroom showdown pitting Johnny Depp against ex-wife Amber Heard focused this week on the host of professionals and hangers-on who surround the stars, painting a portrait of Hollywood in all its excess.
AFP / Samuel Corum

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Amber Heard is reportedly finding herself in financial trouble as her current financial situation may not be enough for damages she must pay ex-husband Johnny Depp after a defamation trial leaned heavily against Heard's favor.

A five-man, two-woman jury awarded Depp $15 million (P820.7 million) in damages, however, according to one of Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft, the actress does not have enough money to pay such expenses.

Reports show that between 2013 and 2019, Heard had accumulated an estimated $10 million from her work on films and sponsorships — even if she had not spent any amount of that income, paying for the damages would result in her bankruptcy.

One possible avenue for Heard is to sell a gift given to her by Tesla and Space X founder Elon Musk, whom the actress briefly dated in 2017, shortly after she split from Depp.

The gift in question is a fully-equipped Tesla Model X, an electric car that has a top speed of 250km/h, can go 0 to 100km/h in 2.1 seconds, and can reach 628km on a single charge. Market value places the Tesla Model X at $130,000.

Another is Heard banking on the box office returns of her upcoming movie "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" where she may receive a cut from the film's success in addition to the salary she was already paid.

Her participation in the film, however, was also thrown into controversy as it was reported her screentime was severely trimmed down and thousands have called for her role as Meera to be recast.

The jury in the defamation trial did award Heard $2 million in damages, but it is still an uphill financial battle for the actress.

