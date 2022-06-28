^

Toni Gonzaga to sing national anthem at Marcos inauguration

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 28, 2022 | 10:56am
Toni Gonzaga interviewing now president-elect Bongbong Marcos
Screengrab from Toni Gonzaga YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Toni Gonzaga is set to sing the Philippine National Anthem at the inauguration of President-elect Bongbong Marcos as the 17th president of the Philippines on June 30 at the National Museum.

According to reports, Chris Villonco will sing the inauguration song "Pilipinas Kong Mahal" with the Young Voices of the Philippines Choir.

Franz Imperial, member of the preparation committee, said that the inauguration will be solemn and simple.

“The program we have prepared is very solemn and simple. It would be very traditional dahil sabi nga ni BBM sa vlog niya, ‘hindi kami lilihis pa sa tradisyon,” Imperial said.  

Imperial also said that Marcos’ oath-taking will be administered by Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo.

RELATED: 'Magtatampo nyan si Kuya': Celebrities hit Toni Gonzaga

