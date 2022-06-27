'Your Song' becomes Parokya ni Edgar's first song to reach 100M streams on Spotify

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino rock band Parokya ni Edgar logged a brand new milestone on Spotify as their hit track "Your Song" surpassed 100 millions plays on the streaming platform.

The song written and sung by the band's guitarist Gab Chee Kee, which is only two minutes and 48 seconds long and often referred to as "One and Only You," is the first Parokya ni Edgar song to reach such a milestone.

Other songs by the band aren't even close to chasing "Your Song" — love songs "Harana" and "Gitara" are at 49 million and 41 million streams each, "Halaga" is nearing the 40 million mark, while "Pangarap Lang Kita" featuring Happee Sy is at 31 million plays.

"Your Song" was part of Parokya ni Edgar's 2003 album "Bigotilyo" but was never released as a single. Also on that album were "Mr. Suave," "Alumni Homecoming," "The Yes Yes Show," and "Chikinini."

The song's popularity prompted Parokya ni Edgar to include it in their 2012 live album "Inuman Sessions Vol. 2," which also had their other hits like "Bagsakan," "Mang Jose" and "The Ordertaker."

Fellow OPM artist Julie Anne San Jose covered "Your Song" for her 2018 album "Breakthrough," and her version has already surpassed 50 million streams on Spotify while its official music video has five million views on YouTube. Her performance of the song on the Wish 107.5 bus racked up 40 million YouTube views.

Parokya ni Edgar only has an official lyric video for "Your Song" with currently 40,000 views, but their "Inuman Sessions" performance of it has a combined 30 million views on their label Universal Records Philippines and Inuman Sessions' YouTube channels. — Video from Inuman Sessions via YouTube

RELATED: From song to big screen: Parokya Ni Edgar’s 'Mang Jose' to premiere in South Korea