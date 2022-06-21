'Nagbago trajectory ng buhay ko': Composer Nica del Rosario says after hit elections jingle

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriter Nica del Rosario revealed that she’s overwhelmed with the support she’s getting after composing the hit song “Rosas” for outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Nica, who was just known back then for composing Sarah Geronimo’s hit song “Tala,” said that the public now knew her face after the campaign trail of Robredo.

“Dati kasi ‘yong mga may kilala sa akin mostly behind the scenes. Hindi nila ko kilala by the face. 'Pag nalaman nilang ako 'yung nagsulat ng ‘Tala’ parang ‘ay ikaw pala 'yon.’ Since no'ng kumanta ko sa mga rallies, nakilala na 'ko by face. Hindi na po ‘Tala’ 'yung sinisigaw sa akin, ‘Rosas’ na,” she said.

“Ngayon 'pag kumakain kami sa mall, may mga nagtatanong na ‘Are you Nica del Rosario? Ikaw yung kumanta ng Rosas?’ Medyo introvert po kasi ako so medyo overwhelming po na kilala 'ko ng mga tao,” she added.

Nica admitted that supporting Robredo at the national elections changed her career.

“Convinced naman po talaga ko na hindi ito mangyayari, 'yung ‘Rosas’ any other song lang talaga siya kung hindi 'yung inspirasyon ni VP Leni. Kaya din siya lumaki ng ganito kasi 'yung naramdaman ko na inspirasyon kay VP Leni, naramdaman din ng ibang tao kaya naka-relate din sila sa kanta,” she said.

“Patunay yung ‘Rosas’ na napakarami talaga niyang nainspire. Nagbago yung trajectory ng buhay ko dahil nilabas ko 'yung kantang na-inspire ako sa kanya,” she added.

Now, she’s busy doing live gigs and writing more songs.

“Ngayon nag-wowork ako with Flip Music, my label. Sabi ng boss ko try ko namang magsulat for myself now that people sort of recognize me na po and eager to see what I write next,” she said.

