Father's Day 2022: 'A Family Affair' cast recall moments with their dads

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 18, 2022 | 10:15am
Father's Day 2022: 'A Family Affair' cast recall moments with their dads
The cast of upcoming ABS-CBN series 'A Family Affair'
Screengrab from ABS-CBN YouTube Channel

MANILA, Philippines — The upcoming show "A Family Affair" revolves around four brothers and a woman close to all their hearts in some capacity, but the actors that played them don't just have sibling rivalries or bickerings on their minds but also their own dads.

Last June 15 at a media roundtable for the series, the cast of "A Family Affair" — Ivana Alawi, Gerald Anderson, Sam Milby, Jake Ejercito and Jameson Blake — all shared moments in their lives where they felt their father's love.

Jake's father is former President Joseph "Erap" Estrada, so he recalled that growing he barely see him as Estrada was busy with work as a politician, limited to at least once a week at night.

"Noong time na na-detain siya, that's when I got the chance to get to know my dad on a personal level," Jake said, referencing Erap's charges of plunder and perjury.

Jake shared that his father had no choice when it came to activities as he wasn't working and did not get any visitors, so the two watching NBA games together was a "blessing in disiguise" for the actor.

Gerald shared a vivid memory of Mount Pinatubo's eruption, which had exploded exactly 31 years prior, as he was in Olongapo when it happened since his father was a US Navy stationed in Subic Bay.

"Vivid yung pakiramdam na parang earthquake, 'yung bahay namin nanginginig," Gerald recalled, saying that his dad quickly took him and embraced to cover him.

Gerald said he would never forget that moment because for him that was a perfect example of a father's love, "'Yung bahala na anong mangyari sa kanya, pero [para] sa anak niya gagawin ang lahat para maligtas."

Sam shared that his father, having been born during the United States' Great Depression, made a promise that he would ensure his family would not experience the hardships he went through.

Because of this, Sam's father was a workaholic while the "Pinoy Big Brother" alum was homeschooled with his sister, so they barely spent physical time together as a child.

Still, Sam considers his dad a great provider whose love language was through giving gifts. "Some of my best memories was learning to ride a motorcycle," Sam added, a shared passion between the two of them as well as fixing up his dad's cars.

Jameson also has memories of learning to ride a motorcycle with his late stepfather who passed away last year and that both of them learned to drive a car together.

The "2 Cool 2 Be 4gotten" actor said he was very thankful for spending nearly half of his life with his stepfather, "When I moved here to the Philippines, it was rough [as] my parents just separated, and he was there for us."

But Jameson did not forget his biological father, recalling that he never noticed his parents fighting at a young age because his dad would always try to make sure the family stayed happy; instead what he best remembers is eating popcorn for breakfast while watching baseball games.

Jameson is also grateful for his stint in "Pinoy Big Brother" which gave him a chance to see his biological father for the first time in eight years, and from now on he always makes an effort to visit him whenever he flies to Hong Kong.

Like Sam's dad, Ivana said her father was busy trying to provide for her family but the moments she remembered best was when he would tell her "Mariam, importante na pag mag-asawa ka, marunong ka magluto, mga gawaing bahay" as he taught her those tasks.

She added that she never felt spoiled by her dad, allowing them to enjoy life as it was.

"A Family Affair" premieres this June 27 on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

