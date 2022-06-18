Jameson Blake embraces 'baby boy' identity on 'A Family Affair'

Jameson Blake speaks to Philstar.com at the media launch of "A Family Affair".

MANILA, Philippines — "Pinoy Big Brother" alumnus Jameson Blake shares that his "A Family Affair" co-stars enjoy teasing him on set as their "baby boy," a persona he's grown to enjoy.

Jameson stars as Drew, the youngest brother in the fictional Estrella family which also has Gerald Anderson's Paco, Sam Milby's Dave and Jake Ejercito's Seb.

Because of his age gap with his fellow actors — Jameson is seven years younger than Jake — they often treat him as the bunso, which he's gotten used to.

He considers working with the cast including social media star Ivana Alawi, whose portrayal of Cherry Red will be her first leading role, an amazing experience.

"It surpassed my expectations, knowing them," Jameson told Philstar.com, after initially thinking he would be shy in front of such well-known artists. "They won't make you feel na left out ka, we bonded very well."

The "2 Cool 2 Be 4gotten" actor said that bond transitioned whenever the cast did scenes together, and quickly went back to having fun again behind the camera.

Jameson said Gerald and Ivana were both very generous people and that he treated Sam as his kuya. But the person he spent the most time with was Jake as they were roommates during taping.

"A Family Affair" premieres this June 27 on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5 and iWantTFC.