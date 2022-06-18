^

Entertainment

Jameson Blake embraces 'baby boy' identity on 'A Family Affair'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 18, 2022 | 10:50am
Jameson Blake embraces 'baby boy' identity on 'A Family Affair'
Jameson Blake speaks to Philstar.com at the media launch of "A Family Affair".
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — "Pinoy Big Brother" alumnus Jameson Blake shares that his "A Family Affair" co-stars enjoy teasing him on set as their "baby boy," a persona he's grown to enjoy.

Jameson stars as Drew, the youngest brother in the fictional Estrella family which also has Gerald Anderson's Paco, Sam Milby's Dave and Jake Ejercito's Seb.

Because of his age gap with his fellow actors — Jameson is seven years younger than Jake — they often treat him as the bunso, which he's gotten used to.

He considers working with the cast including social media star Ivana Alawi, whose portrayal of Cherry Red will be her first leading role, an amazing experience.

"It surpassed my expectations, knowing them," Jameson told Philstar.com, after initially thinking he would be shy in front of such well-known artists. "They won't make you feel na left out ka, we bonded very well."

The "2 Cool 2 Be 4gotten" actor said that bond transitioned whenever the cast did scenes together, and quickly went back to having fun again behind the camera.

Jameson said Gerald and Ivana were both very generous people and that he treated Sam as his kuya. But the person he spent the most time with was Jake as they were roommates during taping.

"A Family Affair" premieres this June 27 on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5 and iWantTFC.

GERALD ANDERSON

IVANA ALAWI

JAKE EJERCITO

JAMESON BLAKE

SAM MILBY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ruffa shares what Yilmaz told her after reunion with their daughters

Ruffa shares what Yilmaz told her after reunion with their daughters

By Nathalie Tomada | 3 days ago
Ruffa Gutierrez on ex-husband Yilmaz Bektas reuniting with their daughters: ‘It took 15 years — as they say timing...
Entertainment
fbtw
'My pleasure': Yen Santos surprises Paolo Contis with present

'My pleasure': Yen Santos surprises Paolo Contis with present

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actor Paolo Contis took to his social media account to thank actress Yen Santos for sending him food. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Will there be second chance for Ruffa Gutierrez, Yilmaz Bektas after reunion with kids?

Will there be second chance for Ruffa Gutierrez, Yilmaz Bektas after reunion with kids?

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
After Turkish businessman Yilmaz Bektas reunites with his daughters Lorin and Venice, fans of his ex-wife Ruffa Gutierrez...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta, Kiko Pangilinan support daughter Miel's coming out

Sharon Cuneta, Kiko Pangilinan support daughter Miel's coming out

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress Sharon Cuneta and outgoing Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan showed their all-out support to their daughter Miel who...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gerald Anderson secures love for Julia Barretto amid naysayers

Gerald Anderson secures love for Julia Barretto amid naysayers

By MJ Marflori | 12 hours ago
There has been an influx of comments online regarding Gerald Anderson’s sincerity and love for girlfriend Julia Ba...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Kean Cipriano, Chynna Ortaleza share excitement after OC Records celebrates 4th anniversary

Kean Cipriano, Chynna Ortaleza share excitement after OC Records celebrates 4th anniversary

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Artist label OC Records, founded by Callalily frontman Kean Cipriano and his wife Chynna Ortaleza-Cipriano, recently...
Entertainment
fbtw
Director Shandii Bacolod completes nine-part BL series before passing on

Director Shandii Bacolod completes nine-part BL series before passing on

By Leah C. Salterio | 12 hours ago
Independent film director Shandii Bacolod may have passed on early this June, but he left behind a drama that tackles a rare,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Squid Game gets reality competition version, starts search for players

Squid Game gets reality competition version, starts search for players

By Rossane Ramos | 12 hours ago
How far will you go?
Entertainment
fbtw
OC Records artists thankful for label allowing their creativity to flourish

OC Records artists thankful for label allowing their creativity to flourish

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
A number of artists under OC Records, founded by Kean Cipriano and Chynna Ortaleza-Cipriano, have expressed their gratitude...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gerald Anderson admits that marriage is already on his mind

Gerald Anderson admits that marriage is already on his mind

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson, who will next appear in the show "A Family Affair" has admitted that he is already thinking...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with