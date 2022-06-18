^

'Abangan ang napaka-amazing na Ivana': Gerald Anderson, Sam Milby praise 'A Family Affair' co-star

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 18, 2022 | 9:42am
'Abangan ang napaka-amazing na Ivana': Gerald Anderson, Sam Milby praise 'A Family Affair' co-star
The cast of upcoming ABS-CBN series 'A Family Affair'
Screengrab from ABS-CBN YouTube Channel

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actors Gerald Anderson and Sam Milby had nothing but words of praise for their "A Family Affair" co-star Ivana Alawi, in which will be her first leading lady role.

Gerald said at the media launch of the upcoming show that he now considers himself a fan of Ivana having worked with her, even comparing himself to a cheerleader with a matching dance routine.

"Sana after this, i-share niya pa rin ang kanyang talents sa atin, at exciting pa kung ano pa gagawin niya," Gerald said. "Abangan niyo ang napaka-amazing na Ivana, [at] performance [niya]."

Sam shared his admiration for Ivana during their early days of taping where she balanced shooting with her business and vlogging.

"Nakakahanga," Sam and Gerald said in unison, with their fellow co-stars Jake Ejercito and Jameson Blake also in agreement, though the latter joked about not enjoying working with Ivana which had the whole cast laughing.

Ivana on her part did not feel any weight in doing her first leading role, for a primetime telerserye no less, as she wanted to make the most out of the experience.

"Para hindi ako masyado mahirapan, I just wanted to enjoy [working on the show]. Ayaw kong i-pressure ang sarili ko," the social media star shared. "[I told myself] I'd do my best and enjoy it, and that's what I did."

"A Family Affair" premieres this June 27 on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

GERALD ANDERSON

IVANA ALAWI

SAM MILBY
