Nora Aunor fails to attend National Artist conferment

MANILA, Philippines — "Superstar" Nora Aunor failed to attend the conferment of the Order of National Artist yesterday as President Rodrigo Duterte awarded the eight honorees for arts and culture.

Nora was instead represented by her son, Ian De Leon, and daughter, Matet de Leon.

The Order of National Artists is the highest recognition given to Filipino individuals who have made significant contributions to the country's arts and culture.

Apart from Aunor, this year's awardees are:

Agnes Locsin – National Artist for Dance,

Salvacion Lim-Higgins (deceased) – National Artist for Design,

Marilou Diaz-Abaya (deceased) – National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts,

Ricardo ‘Ricky’ Lee – National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts,

Gemino Abad – National Artist for Literature,

Fides Cuyugan-Asensio – National Artist for Music

and Antonio "Tony" Mabesa (deceased) – National Artist for Theater

The new National Artists will receive cash grants, a monthly pension, medical and hospitalization benefits, life insurance coverage and a state funeral and burial at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

