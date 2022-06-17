Father's Day 2022: Cesar Montano, Diego Loyzaga to play Marcos Sr, Jr

Father and son Cesar Montano and Diego Loyzaga in an Instagram post on March 3, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Father and son actors Cesar Montano and Diego Loyzaga will play Ferdinand Marcos and Bongbong Marcos respectively in an upcoming movie "Maid in Malacanang."

According to director Darry Yap, the movie is about the last days of the Marcos family in the palace before they got exiled to Hawaii.

Ruffa Gutierrez will play Imelda Marcos, Cristine Reyes will play as Imee Marcos and Ella Cruz as Irene Marcos.

In an interview with the media last Independence Day, Diego declared that he’s a Marcos loyalist and proud to play President-elect Bongbong Marcos in the upcoming movie.

“Alam ko din na darating ang araw, kung puwede kong suportahan ang pamilyang Marcos, susuportahan ko po talaga sila, at dumating po 'yung oportunidad na iyon. At salamat sa Diyos, binigyan Niya ako ng oportunidad na gampanan si Presidente Bongbong Marcos sa isang role at sa isang pelikula, so I’m happy, I’m thankful to be part of this family,” Diego said.

“Tawagin niyo rin po ako na loyalist po,” he added.

"Maid in Malacanang" is the latest film from Yap. He was known for his movies “Pag Laki Ko Gusto Kong Maging Pornstar” and “Revirginized,” among others.

Recently, the Quezon City government slapped him with persona non grata along with actress Aiai delas Alas after disrespecting the city’s logo.

