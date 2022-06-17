^

Zendaya shuts down pregnancy rumors amid viral TikTok, Twitter videos

Kristofer Purnell
June 17, 2022
Zendaya shuts down pregnancy rumors amid viral TikTok, Twitter videos
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya
Tom Holland via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Zendaya took to Instagram to put an end to circulating rumors online that she was pregnant with the child of her boyfriend and "Spider-Man" co-star Tom Holland.

Zendaya posted a blacked out Instagram story with text that read: "See now, this is why I stay off Twitter..." and "Just making stuff up for no reason... weekly."

She was reacting to "Zendaya pregnant" becoming a trending topic on Twitter as result of viral TikTok videos claiming that the actress was with child.

The videos featured a sonogram image that was seemingly posted on Zendaya's Instagram account, while another photo of the "Euphoria" star with Holland was edited to appear as if she had a baby bump.

Most of the videos had #joke attached to them and ended with the "Krissed" meme of Kris Jenner to imply the video was false and just a joke, but clearly it did not resonate with many people especially Zendaya herself.

Zendaya followed up with another blacked out Instagram story with text and a photo that indicated she would set her focus again on the filming of "Challengers," the upcoming sports drama where she co-stars with "The Crown" star Josh O'Connor and "West Side Story" actor Mike Faist.

Earlier this month, Zendaya greeted Holland for his 26th birthday by posting a black-and-white photo of them, the first time she had ever posted such a picture on her Instagram account.

