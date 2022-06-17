^

'Magbago na kayo': Ivana Alawi calls out unfaithful lovers, shares lessons as cheating victim

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 17, 2022 | 4:21pm
'Magbago na kayo': Ivana Alawi calls out unfaithful lovers, shares lessons as cheating victim
Social media star and "A Family Affair" actress Ivana Alawi
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — Social media sensation Ivana Alawi, who will be a leading lady for the first time in the upcoming show "A Family Affair," believes that people who cheat need to change their ways.

Alawi based her opinion on her past experiences being cheated on, even sharing that it had happened many times.

"Masarap magmahal ng isa lang," Alawi also said. "Life is short, kung puro kayo panloloko, ano makukuha mo?"

But these experiences did teach the actress a life lesson: No matter how much you love a person, if they cheat on you, you can break up with them.

"You just need the strength [to go through it] and prayers, kasi mahal mo eh — titiis ka — but you need the strength and courage," Alawi explained.

After some thought, Alawi finds that she swiftly recovers now from cheating experiences or break-ups by focusing on more important things like her family, work, and vlogs, compared to her teenage years when she would spend hours crying at home.

Alawi will star alongside Gerald Anderson, Sam Milby, Jake Ejercito and Jameson Blake in "A Family Affair," which finally premieres on June 27 on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5 and iWantTFC.

RELATED: 'Very professional': Ivana Alawi describes leading men in 'A Family Affair'

IVANA ALAWI
