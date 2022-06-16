^

Entertainment

'My pleasure': Yen Santos surprises Paolo Contis with present

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 16, 2022 | 10:20am
'My pleasure': Yen Santos surprises Paolo Contis with present
Paolo Contis, Yen Santos star in 'A Far Away Land'
Netflix / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Paolo Contis took to his social media account to thank actress Yen Santos for sending him food. 

In his personal Facebook account, Paolo posted a photo of a meal he received from Yen. 

“Kaldereta! Pero brown rice,” he captioned the post. 

“Thank you Lilieyen Santos,” he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paolo Contis (@paolo_contis)

“My pleasure,” Yen commented on the post. 

The “Bubble Gang” comedian then asked Yen if she could send him Adobo next time. 

“Abusado ka naman,” Yen replied. 

The post is now deleted from Paolo's FB account.

Screenshots of Paolo and Yen's social media exchange
Paolo Contis via Facebook

A month after LJ Reyes revealed that she and Paolo ended their relationship, Paolo and Yen were spotted dining in Baguio. They were also seen together in Manaoag, Pangasinan. They were then spotted in Boracay and holding hands in Rockwell, Makati City.

Paolo, however, cleared the name of Yen, saying she was never the reason behind the breakup with LJ.

“She was never the reason of our break up. I was. Kung matagal na kaming hindi okay ni LJ, it was mainly because of me. Masyado niyo siyang diniin sa issue na to. Pati pag promote namin ng movie nabahiran na ng kung anu-ano,” Paolo said. 

“When LJ left for the States with the kids, I went to Baguio for 3 days dahil ayaw ko sa Manila at gusto kong makapag isip isip. Naging insensitive ako about the possible effects nung issue and I invited Yen for a day para may makausap since malapit lang siya sa North din. She went there as a friend. Hindi ko naisip na madadamay siya ng ganito. I’m sorry for this,” he added.

PAOLO CONTIS

YEN SANTOS
