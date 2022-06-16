Fil-Am 'Crazy Rich Asians' star Nico Santos joins 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American actor Nico Santos, best known for his roles in the comedy show "Superstore" and the film "Crazy Rich Asians," has joined the growing cast of Marvel's upcoming movie "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

Santos' role has not yet been disclosed, but production on the film recently concluded as confirmed by returning director James Gunn.

Gunn also confirmed Santos' inclusion to his film in a tweet, which had photos of Santos with the "Guardians" cast smoking cigars and one with "Borat 2" breakout star Maria Bakalova, who was the last new addition before Santos.

"Hilarious & talented & sweet guy who, like me, got engaged during Vol. 3 because magic & love were in the air," Gunn wrote, noting his engagement to actress Jennifer Holland and Santos' engagement to former "Survivor" contestant Zeke Smith.

Yes @nicosantos is in #GotGVol3. Hilarious & talented & sweet guy who, like me, got engaged during Vol. 3 because magic & love were in the air. ?? pic.twitter.com/dRrqAVax4E — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 14, 2022

The Fil-Am actor played Oliver Tsien in 2018's "Crazy Rich Asians," dubbing himself "the rainbow sheep of the family." "Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino also had a surprise appearance in the movie as the royal Princess Intan.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will be the last in Gunn's Guardians films and will pick up from the events of "Avengers: Endgame" and "Thor: Love and Thunder" where the Guardians will make an appearance.

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Pom Klementieff are all returning to play the titular Guardians, as are Sylvester Stallone and Elizabeth Debicki from "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2."

Will Poulter was previously cast as the hero Adam Warlock, while "The Suicide Squad" standout actress Daniela Melchior is once again part of the grand ensemble.

The movie will also be Nico's fellow Filipino-American actor Bautista's last appearance as his character Drax the Destroyer. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is slated for a May 2023 release.

