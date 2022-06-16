How to join 'Squid Game' reality competition with 'biggest cash prize ever'

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix has given the green light to produce a reality competition series based on their mega-hit Korean show "Squid Game," with the winner set to have the biggest cash prize in television history.

"Squid Game: The Challenge" will see 456 individuals compete in several games as they attempt to win the $4.56 million (P243.3 million) cash grand prize.

According to the streaming giant, the award is the biggest cash prize ever in television history — although The Hollywood Reporter has pointed out that another reality competition series "Fear Factor" has given out recording contracts worth $5 million (P266.8 million).

But without a doubt, having more than 450 players battling it out in what will be a toned down version of "Squid Game" will make the series the largest cast assembly ever for a reality competition show.

YouTube personality MrBeast conducted an unofficial "Squid Game" competition on his channel where the video reached over 250 million views, proving that there indeed is a market for "Squid Game" as both a scripted and unscripted show.

Showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk said that he watched bits of MrBeast's video, "I loved it, it helps me to promote the show.”

Not that "Squid Game" still needs promotion as it is Netflix's most popular series to date with over 1.65 billion hours viewed in its first month, though the most recent season of "Stranger Things" is chasing as it moved up to the second spot.

Netflix says aspiring contestants from all around the world must be able to speak and understand English, but are allowed to speak other languages. Applicants can sign up here.

"Squid Game: The Challenge" will have 10 episodes, one more than the global hit that it is based on, which was recently renewed for a second season.

