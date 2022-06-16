^

Entertainment

How to join 'Squid Game' reality competition with 'biggest cash prize ever'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 16, 2022 | 8:33am
How to join 'Squid Game' reality competition with 'biggest cash prize ever'
Scene from 'Squid Game'
Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix has given the green light to produce a reality competition series based on their mega-hit Korean show "Squid Game," with the winner set to have the biggest cash prize in television history.

"Squid Game: The Challenge" will see 456 individuals compete in several games as they attempt to win the $4.56 million (P243.3 million) cash grand prize.

According to the streaming giant, the award is the biggest cash prize ever in television history — although The Hollywood Reporter has pointed out that another reality competition series "Fear Factor" has given out recording contracts worth $5 million (P266.8 million).

But without a doubt, having more than 450 players battling it out in what will be a toned down version of "Squid Game" will make the series the largest cast assembly ever for a reality competition show.

YouTube personality MrBeast conducted an unofficial "Squid Game" competition on his channel where the video reached over 250 million views, proving that there indeed is a market for "Squid Game" as both a scripted and unscripted show.

Showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk said that he watched bits of MrBeast's video, "I loved it, it helps me to promote the show.”

Not that "Squid Game" still needs promotion as it is Netflix's most popular series to date with over 1.65 billion hours viewed in its first month, though the most recent season of "Stranger Things" is chasing as it moved up to the second spot.

Netflix says aspiring contestants from all around the world must be able to speak and understand English, but are allowed to speak other languages. Applicants can sign up here.

"Squid Game: The Challenge" will have 10 episodes, one more than the global hit that it is based on, which was recently renewed for a second season.

RELATED: 'Squid Game' creator says Season 2 won't be until 2023, 2024

NETFLIX

SQUID GAME
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ruffa shares what Yilmaz told her after reunion with their daughters

Ruffa shares what Yilmaz told her after reunion with their daughters

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Ruffa Gutierrez on ex-husband Yilmaz Bektas reuniting with their daughters: ‘It took 15 years — as they say timing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Anne Curtis doesn&rsquo;t disappoint in comeback concert Luv Anne

Anne Curtis doesn’t disappoint in comeback concert Luv Anne

By Leah C. Salterio | 9 hours ago
Anne Curtis was honest to a fault when she decided to return onstage and performed live before a full-house crowd for Luv...
Entertainment
fbtw
John Arcilla: Laurenti Dyogi my hero; I was Ara Mina's first kiss
play

John Arcilla: Laurenti Dyogi my hero; I was Ara Mina's first kiss

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
John Arcilla revealed that Laurenti Dyogi is his real-life hero who saved his career and made it possible for him to have...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hindi na magiging marupok': Zeinab Harake surprises fans at music fest; Skusta Clee booed

'Hindi na magiging marupok': Zeinab Harake surprises fans at music fest; Skusta Clee booed

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Content creator Zeinab Harake made a surprise appearance at the Clark Aurora music festival Day 2 in Clark, Pampanga last...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hindi na magiging marupok': Zeinab Harake surprises fans at music fest; Skusta Clee booed

'Hindi na magiging marupok': Zeinab Harake surprises fans at music fest; Skusta Clee booed

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Content creator Zeinab Harake made a surprise appearance at the Clark Aurora music festival Day 2 in Clark, Pampanga last...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Fil-Am 'Crazy Rich Asians' star Nico Santos joins 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Fil-Am 'Crazy Rich Asians' star Nico Santos joins 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

By Kristofer Purnell | 29 minutes ago
Filipino-American actor Nico Santos, best known for his roles in the comedy show "Superstore" and the film "Crazy Rich Asians,"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta, Kiko Pangilinan support daughter Miel's coming out

Sharon Cuneta, Kiko Pangilinan support daughter Miel's coming out

By Jan Milo Severo | 40 minutes ago
Actress Sharon Cuneta and outgoing Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan showed their all-out support to their daughter Miel who...
Entertainment
fbtw
Nadine Lustre reunites with ex James Reid at fashion ball wearing scorpion gown

Nadine Lustre reunites with ex James Reid at fashion ball wearing scorpion gown

By Marane A. Plaza | 54 minutes ago
Ex-couple James Reid and Nadine Lustre attended a fashion event together last Sunday, giving their die-hard JaDine fans a...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Fifty Shades' star Dakota Johnson shows funny side in film of Jane Austen's 'Persuasion'

'Fifty Shades' star Dakota Johnson shows funny side in film of Jane Austen's 'Persuasion'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Netflix released the official trailer of "Persuasion" starring "Fifty Shades" star Dakota Johnson. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Korean TV network co-produces 'Running Man Philippines,' to shoot in South Korea

Korean TV network co-produces 'Running Man Philippines,' to shoot in South Korea

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
GMA-7 announced the cast of its Philippine adaptation of South Korea's variety show "Running Man."
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with