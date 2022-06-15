'True love never gives up': Aubrey Miles, Troy Montero release video of intimate wedding

Screengrab from Gretchen Fullido via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero gave the public a closer look at their intimate civil wedding last June 9.

Aubrey and Troy posted the same video of the ceremony on their respective Instagram accounts.

“True love never gives up,” Aubrey captioned the post.

"6 months courting, 18 years together, 5 days married. We definitely took the scenic route!" Troy wrote.

In the video created by Nice Print Photography, there was a light moment when Troy didn’t answer what Mandaluyong Mayor asked him and just stared at Aubrey.

“You’re supposed to say yes,” Aubrey told Troy.

“Yes… I was lost in her eyes. Sorry,” Troy responded.

The couple revealed that they were engaged last March in an Instagram post.

They have two children, Hunter and Rocket. Aubrey also has a son, Maurie, from a previous relationship.

