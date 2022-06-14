Johnny Depp gets 14M TikTok followers in 1 week, but popularity dropped says study

Actor Johnny Depp testifies during his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 21, 2022. Depp is suing ex-wife Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Johnny Depp may be celebrating his defamation trial win over his ex Amber Heard, but his popularity continues to wane within social circles.

Depp joined TikTok shortly after the jury heavily favored him in the trial and his singular post as of writing is a video thanking his "most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters."

The actor is already a verified user, has garnered 14.4 million views and 11.4 million likes, but is not following anyone and has "Occasional Thespian" as a bio.

"We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together," Depp wrote in his single post's caption.

It was on TikTok that Depp saw a huge boost in virality as hashtags using his name amounted in the billions, videos of the publicized trial were cut and edited, and even prompted the spreading of rumors that he was dating one of his lawyers Camille Vasquez.

Word on the street may be different as data by Morning Consult show that Depp's favorability is dipping, particularly among men and the baby boomer generation.

Morning Consult conducted surveys in April and June with over 2,200 adults each month in the United States, and the results showed that Depp's “somewhat” favorable view dropped from 68 to 56% among all respondents — an even bigger drop was among baby boomers, from 59 to 37%.

The actor roughly maintained his favorability among Gen Z and millennials, seeing a two and six percent drop respectively for a steady 70 and 72% each in the June poll; Gen X had a wider gap, a 10% drop to 58%.

In terms of gender, Depp saw a bigger favorability dip among men with 67% down to 52%, while there was nine percent dip among women good for a 59% favorability.

The nail in the coffin is that Depp's unfavorability rose among all denominations — it stands at 22% (+6) for all adults, 26% (+9) for men, 19% (+5) for women, 33% (+11) for baby boomers, 23% (+6) for Gen X, 13% (+4) for millennials, and 12% (+1) for Gen Z.

A seven-member jury awarded Depp $15 million (P787.4 million) in damages after finding that a 2018 article penned by Heard on her experience of "sexual violence" was defamatory to the actor, though Depp's name was never mentioned in the op-ed.

