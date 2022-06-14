^

'Hindi na magiging marupok': Zeinab Harake surprises fans at music fest; Skusta Clee booed

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 14, 2022 | 12:32pm
'Hindi na magiging marupok': Zeinab Harake surprises fans at music fest; Skusta Clee booed
Content creator Zeinab Harake performing at Clark Aurora music fest on June 11, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Zeinab Harake made a surprise appearance at the Clark Aurora music festival Day 2 in Clark, Pampanga last weekend.

Zeinab performed a sexy dance number to the tune of Pussycat Dolls’ “Buttons.”

She said that she didn’t let the management to pay her for her performance because it’s her way of thanking the people for supporting her and baby Bia during the controversy with ex-boyfriend Skusta Clee.

“Hindi po ako bayad dito. Kasi gusto kong magpasaya ng tao kasi malaki ang utang na loob ko sa lahat. Si Bia, hindi niya pa naiintindihan pero alam ko soon siya 'yung magte-thank you sa inyo kasi pinakita niyo kung gaano niyo kami kamahal mag-ina. Maraming maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat,” she said.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Lalaban para sa anak at hinding-hindi na magiging marupok,” she added. 

Skusta Clee, meanwhile, was part of the Day 1 of the Clark Aurora festival. He, however, was booed by the audience based on videos circulated on different social media sites. 

Sponsored by NLEX Corporation, Clark Aurora music fest also featured Ben&Ben, December Avenue, Arthur Nery and Unique Salongga in Day 2. 

Skusta Clee shares regret amid nth breakup with Zeinab Harake

