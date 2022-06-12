Bea Alonzo, Alden Richards share lessons from co-starring in Start-Up remake

Bea Alonzo and Alden Richards are set to star in the Philippine adaptation of the hit K-drama romantic series, Start-Up.

As Bea Alonzo and Alden Richards are set to star in the GMA 7 adaptation of the hit K-drama romantic series Start-Up, they gave an update on how it was like working with each other and the things that they learned about each other while filming.

Both are excited for the upcoming series and Bea has described Alden as “very playful” and considered him as her “welcoming committee” when the former transferred to GMA Network.

“Maybe because he has been working with the staff and the team na kasama namin sa taping. He made sure that everybody was having fun, magaan and I appreciate that about him,” said Bea of her co-star during the official launch of Century Tuna Superbods Finalists held recently at Sofitel Manila. The two are brand ambassadors of the Century Tuna campaign with the theme message, “Stay strong to love strong.”

Bea has purchased a property in Madrid and Alden graces the Stranger Things Season 4 red-carpet premiere in New York City.

As for Alden, he made sure that Bea would feel relaxed on set. He also shared that Bea had “inspired (him) to do things further.” “Para hindi lang ako nag-chi-chill dun sa kung ano man yung meron ako ngayon,” he said. “That’s one of the things that I learned from her, without her knowing (it), na when you do something, you don’t stop there. You just keep going forward, so you won’t get stuck. I get that energy from B. There is no big or small scene. Kapag nasa Start-Up kami, everything was treated equally.”

Bea, on the other hand, was happy to be sharing these life lessons with her co-star. “I entered showbiz before Alden. Those were the lessons I learned from senior actors as well,” she reacted. “I’m happy that I can share it with the ones na nakakatrabaho ko na younger than me. I hope to impart that kind of message to the next generation of actors.”

Citing her recent Instagram post about the late Queen of Philippine Movies, Susan Roces, who passed on last month, Bea said she learned a lot from the veteran actress.

In her post, she wrote: “You have taught me so much in a short time that we worked together. Naaalala ko pa nung sinabi mong kapag masama ang loob ko, isulat ko lang sa papel lahat ng galit ko, at sa isa pang papel, isulat ko naman ang mga bagay na ipinagpapasalamat ko, at bago pa man akong matapos magsulat, mawawala na ang galit ko. Hanggang ngayon ginagawa ko pa rin po ito.”

She told the press, “I can only hope that one day, my co-actors would also remember me the same way. Na naalala natin siya as a person who imparted a lot of lessons, not just a star, but as someone who was kind and taught a lot of things to everyone she met.”

On what makes Bea inspired these days, it’s her passion for acting. She told The STAR, “To be honest, my work inspires me. I like to work. I like being busy. I like having a schedule. For me, ang pinaka-kumportableng place sa akin is the set. Siguro kasi kinalakihan mo, eh. Parang I feel most comfortable when I am on set, when I’m acting, especially pag nasa acting space ako. I feel happy when I’m acting.”

“I live simply,” Alden chimed in. “I make things in life simple, so that I won’t have high expectations. Kung ano ka dati, yun ka lang din dapat ngayon. Just chill.”

“In fairness naman sa’yo, I can see that,” commented Bea.

Now that Bea is a Kapuso, all she can say is, “so far, so good.” She continued, “All the people that I’ve met, my experiences in every show na pinuntahan ko, parang lahat naman breeze, lahat sila welcoming. Lahat naman sila they made sure that I feel comfortable.”

Bea, who just purchased a property in Madrid, Spain, needs to go back there for biometrics. She shared, “The reason why I bought the property (was) because I wanted to get the Golden Visa. Meaning, automatic resident ka if you buy a property in Spain. I chose Madrid. Kailangan kong bumalik dun para mag-biometrics. Pero hindi yun citizenship, resident lang. Pag babalik ako, if my schedule permits, aayusin ko na yung interior, then I will share (the updates) through my vlog.”

Meanwhile, Alden recalled his experience at the premiere of Stranger Things Season 4 in New York City.

“I got to take photos with the stars kasi yung Stranger Things ang unang pinanood ko na series kaya ako naging member ng Netflix. I’ve watched Seasons 1, 2, and 3 and who would know na ma-i-invite ako sa premiere ng Season 4,” he said.

“(It’s like attending a) red carpet (event) with the stars na sa series na talagang sinusundan mo. (The experience was) one for the books na talagang hindi ko makakalimutan. Hanggang mawala ako sa mundong ‘to,” he furthered.