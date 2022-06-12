Marian Rivera prioritizes family & projects her kids can be proud of

The Kapuso star talks about prioritizing motherhood, doing sitcom over reality show, and turning down a Korean movie offer for her family

It’s not hard to tell what is on Marian Rivera’s mind nowadays.

The moment we sat down with the Kapuso star for a two-on-one interview, a media colleague immediately caught her attention for a shirt he was wearing.

“Buti nakita ko ang (T-shirt) mo kasi iniisip ko ano ang kulang ni Sixto? Iron Man pala yung sinasabi niya. He’s asking for a costume. Naglalambing. Buti nalang andyan ka. Salamat sa’yo,” the 37-year-old mom of two excitedly shared.

The actress with Beautéderm president and CEO Rhea Anicoche-Tan.

It’s safe to say that even during such events, Marian’s thoughts don’t wander far from home and her kids — Sixto IV, 3, and Zia, 6.

On this rare occasion that she left her house, Marian renewed her partnership with Beautéderm Home for Reverie — a home line specially created for and with the actress. Reverie is a play of words blending Beautéderm president and CEO Rhea Anicoche-Tan’s name and Marian’s maiden name.

Coinciding with the actress’ renewal as celebrity ambassador for another 30 months, Beautéderm Home, which originally consisted of soy candles and air purifiers, as well as room and linen sprays, expands to include essential products like multi-purpose sprays.

Describing herself as a meticulous homemaker, who wants everything clean and organized, Marian was heavily involved in coming up with these versatile home products.

Marian with her children Sixto, 3, and Zia, 6.

She’s just as particular with the brands she relies on at home. “As a homebody and as a mom, I want to be very hands-on sa mga gamit sa bahay. I have to make sure that the things I use are not just safe for myself, but also for my kids,” said Marian, who’s currently completing her new home with actor-husband Dingdong Dantes.

Family is priority

When asked by The STAR about her everyday or at least weekday routine, Marian said that if she doesn’t have work, she normally begins her day at 5:30 a.m. to prepare Zia’s things and baon for face-to-face classes.

At 6 a.m., she wakes Zia up, serves her breakfast and brings her to school. As soon as she returns home, Marian gets ready for Sixto’s 9 to 11 a.m. taekwondo class and then football class in the afternoon.

She usually ends her day by either accompanying Zia in her after-school activities or helping her out in assignments like reading and writing.

Sundays, on the other hand, are sacred. Marian and Dingdong don’t accept work because that’s their commitment as a family. “It’s our family day, church day, then we eat outside,” she said.

Marian is also grateful for a husband who takes the initiative to organize date nights.

“Di siya nakakalimot like once a week. Although minsan di ako pwede, kasi paano yung mga anak, may activity, kailangan andun ako. So, sinasabi niya, OK, once a month kung di mo kaya ang once a week. I’m very happy na may ganung initiative si Dong na we have to be together (just the two of us),” she shared.

“Sometimes, as a mom, you don’t think about these things… So at least, Dong is there to remind me na, sandali lang, ‘Let’s have a date.’ So on Saturdays, may date kami.”

In between family time, Marian puts on the entrepreneur’s hat, running her own business called Flora Vida, an online floral shop and homewares store.

How she’s been able to juggle multiple roles, Marian credited it to knowing her priorities.

“Palaging tinatanong sa akin yan, how do I balance work, my personal career and taking care of my kids. Ang palagi kong sinasabi, you have to know what are your priorities in life. Because if you know what’s your No. 1 priority, hindi ka mahihirapan and of course, time management,” she said.

“My priority really is my family. So before anything else, aasikasuhin ko muna ang mga anak ko, and then asawa ko, and then myself. That’s my routine now.”

BACK TO ACTING WORK

After taking a two-year hiatus, Marian has decided to return to acting via a sitcom with Dingdong titled Jose and Maria’s Bonggang Villa, which airs on GMA Network’s Saturday primetime lineup after Pepito Manaloto. It’s also the reunion project of the Kapuso primetime king and queen after their last series together, My Beloved, in 2012.

“It’s a dream come true for me. Kami ni Dong ay matagal na namin pangarap magka-sitcom together. This sitcom really started from our home, from the short film videos na ‘Jose and Maria’ that we made. Of course, with the help of APT Entertainment, nagawan ng sitcom on TV,” said Marian.

“We wish to extend our thanks to the people who have missed DongYan. Super ganda ng ratings namin for the sitcom. Aside from the ratings, ang pinaka-sarap pakinggan dun ay yung mga kaibigan mo at mga tao na nagmamahal sayo are happy while they’re watching the sitcom.

“Of course, it’s a bonus that my kids can watch it. What’s funny is that Zia loves to copy my acting. So, I have to do my job well otherwise lagot ako sa anak ko (laughs)!”

She also shared that what makes her excited every taping day is the chance it affords to spend some “alone time” with Dingdong. “Mag-harutan, magkwentuhan, alam mo yun? That’s why we’re very, very grateful for that project,” she said.

Meanwhile, The STAR asked Marian why she opted for a sitcom when the Dantes family, with their fanbase, could have gone for a reality show. She hinted that as much as she can, she wants to keep her kids out of the public eye.

“I don’t want to be selfish,” she replied. “I’m not even sure if my kids want to become artistas when they grow up. The mere fact na artista kami dalawa ni Dong, nagiging public property sila na wala silang magawa. So the point is, gusto ko sana ‘pag nasa right age sila at gusto talaga nila, why not?”

She noted that Sixto is a “very, very shy boy,” while Zia has started to express her desire to concentrate on school and pass up on opportunities to star in commercials despite incessant offers.

“May mga ganung instances since she wants to be normal, go to school, alam mo yun? Sometimes kasi uma-absent kasi may kailangan gawin and ayaw niya,” Marian said.

“Tapos minsan nahihiya na siya, ‘Mama, why are they taking pictures of me? So shy.’ Because she’s a big girl now, she’s turning seven. So alam naman natin kapag seven years old, nagsisimula talaga na may isip na. And we don’t want to take that away from her. If they want to enter showbiz in the future, why not? They can do that… But mas maganda siguro may ganun ‘pag malaki na sila, sila yung mag-decide and they just have to tell us.”

Right now, Zia is very much into singing, gymnastics, playing the piano and chess. The proud mom said, “Yun ang ‘mga focus niya sa buhay niya ngayon na minsan ‘pag may gagawin kami, sasabihin niya, ‘Mama, don’t be mad but I really don’t like.’ May mga ganun na siya.”

MAKING SHOWS FOR HER KIDS

One thing’s for sure these days, Marian accepts projects with her kids in mind. Zia and Sixto have an idea what their parents do for a living because they watch them in Bonggang Villa.

She recalled Zia’s reaction, “She said, ‘I really like your show, Mama, you’re so funny there.’ How about Daddy? ‘A little bit lang Mama.’ (Laughs) So happy rin kami ni Dong and very proud with the project kasi kahit mga anak namin pwede panoorin. That’s the kind of project I want to do now — a show that can be watched by my children without me having to tell them, ‘Oops! Close your eyes.’ I still want something wholesome so that they can be proud of it and watch it.”

But what will make her return to the big screen? “If the project is right,” Marian was quick to answer. “And if there’s a cut-off like 9 p.m. (laughs). Lahat naman may compromise. Like in a soap or with our sitcom, sabi ko, naku kapag lock-in or bubble taping, tapos one month, kawawa naman yung mga anak ko, dadalhin ko mga anak ko.”

Fortunately, she said, pandemic restrictions have since eased up, allowing her to rush home after every shooting day.

She also addressed rumors that she was offered to appear in a South Korean film. A GMA report said the movie was supposed to be Sad Tropical starring Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha star Kim Seon Ho as a Filipino-Korean boxer.

Marian didn’t specify the project but confirmed that she did receive an offer. However, she had no choice but to turn it down because of her kids.

“Totoo yun tinanggihan ko lang (It’s true that I said no). Baka sabihan nila ang arte-arte ng babaeng ito kasi tinanggihan ko. Pero paano ko gagawin kahit gusto ko, paano yung mga anak ko?”

The role would have required her to film in Korea for several months.

She reflected that there are times when you have to sacrifice certain things because of priorities in life and in her case, it’s family. She thinks her conscience can’t handle leaving her kids behind for a long time just because she wants it for herself.

“Minsan may mga bagay na kailangan mong i-sacrifice. Kaya sinasabi ko, alamin mo ang priority mo. If your priority is your career, pwede ka umalis. Pero kaya ba (Can you do it)? As a mother, ‘di kaya ng konsensya ko na gagawin ko ‘to para sa sarili ko and tapos mag-su-suffer yung mga anak ko, (so) ‘wag na.”