'Parang sisters': Sharon Cuneta, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid on being each other's 'icons'

MANILA, Philippines — Sharon Cuneta and Regine Velasquez-Alcasid will be having a grand two-night repeat of their "Iconic" concert where they will celebrate fellow musician Pilita Corrales and the performers they consider their own icons — each other.

The Megastar calls Regine her "friend and love" that never stops teaching even without knowing that she is doing so, "[She's] such a dependable friend, true, with her work is work pero simple kami mabuhay."

Sharon even went on to call Asia's Songbird the "greatest singer in the country" while Regine said she cried at one of Sharon's solo concerts, proving the mutual admiration and genuine love that they have for one another.

"It's rare to come across a friendship like ours," Shawie pointed out, comparing it to the 20-year friendship she has with fellow actress Judy Ann Santos with whom she plans to travel with soon in celebration; meanwhile Regine joked about starring in a film together one day, "Abangan ang movie namin!"

Regine also said that she considers Sharon an icon because during the latter's years as a rising star, she felt like she was involved in her life the same way her own mother felt involved in the career of newly-conferred National Artist Nora Aunor — Regine even said she felt heartbroken when Sharon split up with her ex Gabby Concepcion.

People decide who are 'icons'

Chona counts as her greatest achievement having been able to provide for her family and improve their lives, especially now that she gets to take care of her own family with husband Ogie Alcasid.

Sharon meanwhile, apart from being grateful for all the unexpected blessings and keeping her late father Pablo Cuneta's name — which Shawie's husband Sen. Kiko Pangilinan knows the vaue of and respects — says its her "core ng pagkatao [ay] hindi nagbago... my heart is the same, except for the scars inflicted by others."

But what makes them as icons stand out? Sharon it's because they have a personal history with their fans, "They laughed and cried with us, they tell us things lovingly even if it hurts, they grew up with us."

With that she offered advice to artists who are currently building relationships with their own fans, "Pakinggan ang nagmamahal sa'yo, kahit takot ka sa sinasabi nila."

Acknowledging that many look up to them as idols, both Sharon and Regine agree that new artists will a name for themselves rather than be the next Sharon or Regine, "There is room for everybody... We're supportive of new artists kasi dinaanan namin 'yun."

"Madaling kumanta at sumikat, pero [ang] pagiging icon, tao ang nagde-decide," Sharon imparted.

Apart from their June 17 and 18 performance at the Marriott Grand Ballroom, Sharon and Regine will also be doing their "Iconic" concert in the United States in what will be their first time travelling together, where they plan to eat more food rather than go shopping.

Fans are aware that the two are Kpop fans, especially Sharon, so will they be performing a Kpop medley? Sharon says that is an idea for another, thought Regine joked that if they want a Korean performer they could always call on fellow Kapamilya artist Ryan Bang to join them.

