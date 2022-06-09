^

Catriona Gray to judge Miss Universe Vietnam 2022

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 9, 2022 | 3:09pm
Catriona Gray to judge Miss Universe Vietnam 2022
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray
Catriona Gray via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray will be judging the upcoming Miss Universe Vietnam. 

The Miss Universe Vietnam Organization took to their Instagram account to announce that Catriona is set to join the panel of judges that will choose the next representative of the country. 

“Miss Universe 2018 - @catriona_gray will be one of the official judges in the Final Night of Miss Universe Vietnam 2022,” the organization wrote. 

“Catriona Gray is a Filipino-Australian model, singer, beauty queen, television personality, youth advocate, and arts ambassador, best known for having been crowned Miss Universe 2018. She is the fourth Filipino to win the Miss Universe competition,” it added. 

The coronation night will be held on June 25 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City.

Since winning the title, Catriona judged different Miss Universe pageants in Thailand, Colombia, South Africa, among others. 

RELATED: Catriona Gray is 'kilig' to celebrate Sam Milby's birthday in Canada
 

