How Gwendolyne Fourniol uses Miss World Philippines crown as advocacy platform

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
June 8, 2022 | 4:21pm

Newly-crowned Miss World Philippines 2022 Gwendolyne Fourniol from Negros Occidental felt honored and excited to represent the Philippines in the global competition.

The fan and pageant enthusiasts-favorite beat the other 35 candidates during the coronation night held at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena last Sunday night.

“I feel so excited to represent the Philippines because I hope to do justice and I’m really thankful for the foundation for (being) here today to watch and support me. They are the reason why I’m on stage right now,” she told the press during the interview after she was declared the new queen.

The foundation that the French-Filipina stunner was referring to was the Educational Research and Development Assistance (ERDA), which provides educational assistance to poor children.

Gwen advocates for education reform and it was the reason why she joined the Miss World Philippines for the second time. She said, “I believe in Miss World’s vision and as an advocate of education… Education is the greatest thing that you can give to your child.”

“My crown is also a platform. That is also to empower others to reach a larger audience… And I hope to unite more benefactors around the world in order for children to come back to school,” she added.

She also assured that she will do her best and “work even closer with my advocacy in making sure that my voice will be heard, not just for myself but for the whole Philippines,” as well.

During her reign, she looks forward to “meeting new people” and being “the voice for my advocacy because that is really my priority right now.” She told The STAR, “(That is the advocacy I want) to make during my reign. I want people to hear what ERDA is about and that’s empowering the marginalized Filipinos.”

She expressed her gratitude to her fans and the foundation for the love and support she has been receiving, “You’ve been my strength. Without you, I wouldn’t be here today as your Miss World Philippines.”

The first thing she will do after her successful crowning is to see her mom from England and give her a hug. She hasn’t seen her Filipina mother for two years, she disclosed.

Having joined the pageant for the second time around and finally aced it, she believed that she came back “mentally and physically stronger this year.” She shared, “I know more about pageants (this time). Last year, I didn’t know much but after doing more research, I really believed in Miss World (and that) is with a purpose. That’s why I chose Miss World again.”

One of the challenges she encountered during her journey was dealing with mental health issues. “Since Miss World is really focusing on mental health this year, that’s something that I’ve been struggling with… I have had anxiety, panic attacks but with my (Miss World) sisters, they really helped me with that…What really matters is (I am here) to be the voice for the voiceless.”

Nevertheless, she stressed the importance of beauty pageants in modern times. “I think beauty pageants have a stigma that it’s all about outfits and looking pretty. But we need to look within the heart and bring (out) the purpose of a woman, what the essence of a woman is (through beauty pageants).”

She hoped to inspire aspiring young girls who want to become beauty queens by saying, “I was also like that. As a young girl, I had no confidence. But here I am today, proud to represent the Philippines and as an advocate for education, I want to empower everyone to keep going, keep fighting. (And that’s) the theme of the Miss World Philippines (this year), (which) is to be an exceptionally empowered Filipina.”

GWENDOLYNE FOURNIOL
