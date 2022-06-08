'Napakadumi ng politika': Angelika dela Cruz gets death threat with 4 gun bullets

MANILA, Philippines — Actress and politician Angelika dela Cruz shared she received a death threat letter which came with four bullets.

As the barangay captain of Longos in Malabon for many years, Dela Cruz expressed her shock over the dangerous and dirty politics in the country.

Through her Facebook page on June 7, Angelika showed the letter with gun bullets.

“Napakadumi po [talaga] ng politika sa ating bansa. ‘Yan po ang sulat at bala na pinadala sa XO ng aming barangay na nagsasabi na may [apat] daw na susunod at kaya may umiikot na ‘di kilala sa bahay naming magkapatid,” she said. “Grabe naman kayo kung sino man kayo na gumagawa nito sa amin.”

Dela Cruz did not share if she plans on taking legal actions about the incident.

This is the actress' second term as the barangay captain of Longos, Malabon as she won in 2018. She entered politics in 2013.

