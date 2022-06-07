^

Entertainment

Hipon Girl mourns death of grandmother

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 7, 2022 | 6:25pm
Hipon Girl mourns death of grandmother
"Hipon Girl" dons a pink dress by RayBien Maglonzo
Herlene Budol via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Comedienne Herlene Budol, popularly known as Hipon Girl, is mourning the death of her grandmother. 

In her Instagram account, Herlene posted a photo of her grandmother Bireng lying on her death bed while she holds her hand. 

“Nanay Bireng ko, ito ay isang post na mahirap para sa akin na isulat...” she started her post. 

“Nawala na ang aking pinakamamahal na lola ngayon lang umaga 9am 6-6-22 at mamimiss kta ng sobra,” she added. 

Herlene described her grandmother as a special impact to her life, and she shared it pained her to see her battling many diseases. 

“Sya ay isang special na babae at ang pagkawala sa kanya ay lubos na nararamdaman ng marami, even though she lived a full life. Sa naka lipas ng isang buwan, matapang siyang lumaban sa kidney failure at sakit due to ageing ay marami narin komplikasyon tulad ng High blood, diabetic at pneumonia at ang pinaka masakit ang makita siyang nag durusa sa mga huling oras na iyon ay napaka hirap,” she said. 

She added that her grandmother promised that she would watch the Binibining Pilipinas coronation night where she will compete. 

“Nanay ko...nangako ka kay @sirwil75 makakapunta kayo ni Tatay Oreng sa Binibining Pilipinas Coronation nyt ko,” she said. 

RELATEDWhy 'Hipon Girl' Herlene Nicole Budol doesn't splurge on luxury items

HIPON GIRL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tom Rodriguez receives gag order from Carla Abellana

Tom Rodriguez receives gag order from Carla Abellana

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez revealed that he received a gag order from wife Carla Abellana.
Entertainment
fbtw
Negros Occidental wins Miss World Philippines 2022; Clint Bondad's brother Kirk is Mr. World PH 2022

Negros Occidental wins Miss World Philippines 2022; Clint Bondad's brother Kirk is Mr. World PH 2022

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Gwendolyn Furniol of Negros Occidental bested 35 other hopefuls to win as Miss World Philippines 2022, the top crown among...
Entertainment
fbtw
Robin Padilla pens poem, thanks rumored ex Kris Aquino for making him no. 1 senator

Robin Padilla pens poem, thanks rumored ex Kris Aquino for making him no. 1 senator

By Marane A. Plaza | 8 hours ago
Senator-elect and actor Robin Padilla wrote a poetic post for his rumored ex-girlfriend Kris Aquino.
Entertainment
fbtw
Mandy Moore pregnant with her second child

Mandy Moore pregnant with her second child

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Singer-actress Mandy Moore is expecting another child with husband and fellow musician Taylor Goldsmith, who are currently...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mandy Moore pregnant with her second child

Mandy Moore pregnant with her second child

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Singer-actress Mandy Moore is expecting another child with husband and fellow musician Taylor Goldsmith, who are currently...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Derek Ramsay attends son's graduation with wife Ellen Adarna

Derek Ramsay attends son's graduation with wife Ellen Adarna

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 minutes ago
In his Instagram account, Derek shared photos of the graduation ceremony of his son held at Southville International School...
Entertainment
fbtw
Unreleased Queen song with Freddie Mercury coming this September

Unreleased Queen song with Freddie Mercury coming this September

By Kristofer Purnell | 40 minutes ago
Original members of British rock band Queen have announced they will be sharing an unreleased song featuring former frontman...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Acting through song': How Austin Butler transformed into the King of Rock and Roll for 'Elvis'

'Acting through song': How Austin Butler transformed into the King of Rock and Roll for 'Elvis'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Austin Butler faces the daunting task of portraying on the silver screen one of the greatest performers who ever lived, the...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Jenna Ortega as Wednesday

WATCH: Jenna Ortega as Wednesday

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Giant streaming platform Netflix has shared its first look of Jenna Ortega as the titular character of "Wednesday" from the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Blackpink's Lisa, Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway's selfie goes viral

Blackpink's Lisa, Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway's selfie goes viral

By Marane A. Plaza | 3 hours ago
K-pop supertar Lisa Manoban, Oscar winner Anne Hathaway and Bollywood queen Priyanka Chopra stunned together...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with