Hipon Girl mourns death of grandmother

MANILA, Philippines — Comedienne Herlene Budol, popularly known as Hipon Girl, is mourning the death of her grandmother.

In her Instagram account, Herlene posted a photo of her grandmother Bireng lying on her death bed while she holds her hand.

“Nanay Bireng ko, ito ay isang post na mahirap para sa akin na isulat...” she started her post.

“Nawala na ang aking pinakamamahal na lola ngayon lang umaga 9am 6-6-22 at mamimiss kta ng sobra,” she added.

Herlene described her grandmother as a special impact to her life, and she shared it pained her to see her battling many diseases.

“Sya ay isang special na babae at ang pagkawala sa kanya ay lubos na nararamdaman ng marami, even though she lived a full life. Sa naka lipas ng isang buwan, matapang siyang lumaban sa kidney failure at sakit due to ageing ay marami narin komplikasyon tulad ng High blood, diabetic at pneumonia at ang pinaka masakit ang makita siyang nag durusa sa mga huling oras na iyon ay napaka hirap,” she said.

She added that her grandmother promised that she would watch the Binibining Pilipinas coronation night where she will compete.

“Nanay ko...nangako ka kay @sirwil75 makakapunta kayo ni Tatay Oreng sa Binibining Pilipinas Coronation nyt ko,” she said.

