Fil-Am Vanessa Hudgens says 'High School Musical' won't die because of fans

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 4, 2022 | 10:40am
Hudgens in the 2020 film 'Bad Boys for Life'
Columbia Pictures / Released

MANILA, Philippines — After 16 years, Filipino-American actress Vanessa Hudgens remains best known for her breakout role in "High School Musical," and even she is aware that the movie's popularity will last even longer.

In an interview with ET, Hudgens said that while the years have past since she portrayed Gabriella Montez, a whole new generation is keeping the character and the films alive.

"Kids are still watching it... Kids are still being introduced to it," Hudgens said.

The actress even shared that seeing the song "Gotta Go My Own Way," which her character sang in "High School Musical 2" with Zac Efron's Troy Bolton, trending on TikTok speaks to its longevity.

"It never dies, thanks to you guys!" Hudgens exclaimed.

In the same interview, Hudgens said she owes her love for musical theater to Natalie Wood, who played Maria in the 1961 film adaptation of "West Side Story."

"It was because of those films that really ignited my love for the arts. I feel like 'High School Musical' has done that for the new generation," she said, adding that she would love to pass that on to children today.

Her co-star Efron recently expressed interest in doing a reboot of "High School Musical" if ever an opportunity for it came.

Hudgens is set to host the 2022 edition of the MTV Movie & TV Awards this weekend.

