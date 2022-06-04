^

'None of us could believe it': Johnny Depp spotted giving parenting advice to pregnant stranger before case verdict

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 4, 2022 | 12:12am
'None of us could believe it': Johnny Depp spotted giving parenting advice to pregnant stranger before case verdict
Johnny Depp
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Hours after winning the defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, actor Johnny Depp was already seen celebrating the outcome but it appears he was in good spirits moments before the verdict was dealt.

Depp was not present in the courtroom for the final verdict, and instead watched via video conference as he was in the United Kingdom.

A few hours before the results were given, Depp was  reportedly spotted at the Bridge Tavern pub in Newcastle accompanied by English musicians Sam Fender and Jeff Beck.

The actor in fact had made surprise appearances at Beck's concerts around the country, even going up to perform with the guitarist.

Lauren Whittington, the pub's general manager, told ITV News Tyne Tees that she was surprised to see Depp and his companions at her pub.

Related: Johnny Depp celebrates defamation verdict, Amber Heard 'heartbroken'

"None of us could believe it, he went unnoticed for maybe an hour before anyone realized it was him and Beck just sat eating in the corner," Whittington shared.

Whittington said that Depp noticed she was pregnant, and the actor proceeded to giving advice on diapers, dealing with lack of sleep and the first few weeks of parenthood.

"[He said] it’ll be the greatest gift I ever receive and I won’t know love like it until I look into her eyes for the first time," the manager added. "He was also talking about his kids, who are grown up now, and how magical being a parent is."

Whittington even said that while many celebrities have been to the Bridge Tavern, she found Depp one of the most humble and down to earth men she had met.

An hour before the verdict, Depp reportedly left the bar as he needed to attend the video call, leaving Fender at the pub after the actor's security asked for help getting the singer inside without alarming anyone.

Aseven-member jury awarded Depp $15 million (P787.4  million) in damages after finding that a 2018 article penned by Heard on her experience of "sexual violence" was defamatory to the actor, though Depp's name was never mentionedin the op-ed.

RELATED: Kate Moss parties with ex Johnny Depp in London; fans hoping for 'rekindled romance'

