Miss World Philippines 2022 to launch NFTs

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss World-Philippines (MWP) organization is set to launch non-fungible tokens (NFT) to fund its existing campaigns on education and mental health awareness — the first pageant system in the country to do so. In a recent media event simply dubbed "Non-Fungible Beauty: One World, One Dream," the organization inked a partnership agreement with Doill Technologies Inc. who will be providing the technical/technological aspect of the project. "MWP has partnered with a like-minded organization with the genuine desire to help others and contribute to the betterment of society. We are moving into the realm of NFTs starting this year. Pageant supporters are now given the chance to appreciate our efforts, and those of the candidates, when they invest in our digital artworks to raise funds for our advocacies," intimated national director Arnold L. Vegafria. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) started in 2014 but has not been in the limelight up until a few years ago. Social media exposure has made this fiscal innovation boom to a global scale. In the Philippines alone, the NFT community today is estimated to be around 20 million investors, and the numbers are rising. The average cost of an NFT in the market sells for US$ 2,000 to US$3,000 but MWP artworks will be offered for only Php 7,500. From May 28 through 30, 9,000 digital artworks will be up for grabs. There is a move to create caricatures of the new winners after the coronation night. "We are revolutionizing the digital space and educate people on the goings-on in th digital world - as there lies an ocean of opportunities therein. This week, the Web3 Asia expo will happen at the McKinley Convention Center and we will be launching and promoting the MWP NFTs and their existing campaigns," shared Angelo Bagas, chief executive officer of Doill Technologies, Inc. "17.9% of today's youth don't go to school due to poverty, and some 3.6- million individuals suffer from mental health issues. Every NFT purchased brings a child closer to his/her dream. This project will send more children to schools, as well as address concerns of those with mental health issues," intoned Adrian Desuera, chief operating officer of Doill Technologies. "This NFT project fulfills the dream to make the world a better place. And that through digital technology, people will see what a wonderful world it will become," concurred Antonio Magsaysay, one of Doill Technologies' board of directors. All the MWP queens, as well as this year's batch of official candidates, received the partnership agreement with much optimism. "This project will further our advocacies in education and the mental wellbeing of the youth, as this will integrate the digital world with the real world. The NFT project is exclusively crafted for the MWP organization where audiences can participate first hand. Proceeds from this undertaking will provide more scholarships as well as fund the existing scholars in their schooling. After all, mental health is an important pillar of education," enthused reigning Miss World Philippines Tracy Maureen Perez. The Miss World Philippines 2022 coronation night will unfold on June 5 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Chief executive officers Julia Morley (Miss World Organization) and Dr Amaal Rezk (Miss Eco International Organization) are expected to grace the affair. RELATED: Miss World Philippines 2022 announces Top Model, Talent Challange finalists