Miss World Philippines 2022 announces Top Model, Talent Challange finalists

MANILA, Philippines — With the Miss World-Philippines 2022 final show fast-approaching, the last of the fast track challenges have also been rolled out. It seems that the frontrunners are the ones hitting the high marks in most of the challenges - with a smattering of new names popping up here and there.

Recently, the Top Model challenge took place during the Charity Gala Night at the grand ballroom of the Okada Manila. Of the 36 candidates, ten ladies sizzled in their evening finery from designers of their choice. Announced by national director Arnold L Vegafria in random order, they are the following:

- (21) Paula Maderieta Ortega - Albay

- (17) Ingrid Santamaria - Parañaque

- (16) Carla Manuel - Manila

- (20) Ashley Subijano Montenegro - Makati City

- (25) Gwendolyn Furniol - Negros Occidental

- (35) Patricia McGee - Zambales

- (24) Alison Black - Las Piñas

- (22) Cassandra Bermeo Chan - San Juan

- (26) Aliana Joaquin - Bacoor, Cavite

- (34) Beatriz McLelland - Aklan

Earlier, the top five finalists from the Talent Challenge were also announced. Unlike the other challenges, the talent presentation, however, was not compulsory. After 21 splendid performances from those who participated, the following five candidates were proclaimed the Top 5:

- Alison Black (Las Piñas)

- Gwendolyn Furniol (Negros Occidental)

- Paula Maderieta Ortega (Albay)

- Cassandra Bermeo Chan (San Juan)

- Tsina Jade Chu (Iloilo Province)

Like all the other fast track challenges, the winner in each category will automatically advance to the semifinal round. The Miss World-Philippines 2022 coronation night will unfold on June 5 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

