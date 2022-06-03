Kate Moss parties with ex Johnny Depp in London; fans hoping for 'rekindled romance'

From left: Johnny Depp and Kate Moss arrive at the Palais des festivals for the screening of the film " Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas" by US director Terry Gilliam; Johnny Depp listens as his former girlfriend, Model Kate Moss, testifies via video link at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 25, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Supermodel Kate Moss appeared to have watched ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp's third concert performance in a row with British rock guitarist Jeff Beck in Royal Albert Hall in England.

It can be recalled that just six days before, the model testified in favor of the actor during his controversial $50-million defamation case against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.

Moss agreed to be on the witness stand after Heard dragged her name during the trial, claiming she heard about an incident in the '90s about Depp pushing Moss down the stairs.

The model testified through a video as a rebuttal witness, saying, "We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did and there had been a rain storm and as I left the room, I slipped down the stairs and I hurt my back," she recalled.

"I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me, and I was in pain and he came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention."

Related: Kate Moss testifies for ex Johnny Depp: 'He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs'

"He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs," said added, citing her four-year relationship with Depp.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor dated the '90s it-girl from 1994 to 1998.

According to the Daily Mail, Johnny and Kate recently partied backstage following his gig. She was then snapped by photographers leaving the venue alone after spending some time backstage.

"Kate Moss and Johnny Depp fans were left 'sobbing' with excitement after the former couple reunited backstage," said the Daily Mail report.

Earlier in a court testimony, Depp discussed how becoming a musician was always his first ambition, as well as his passion for guitar-playing, which is why he wouldn't have severed his finger himself during an alleged 2015 fight with Heard in Australia. He is part of the band Hollywood Vampires with rockers Alice Cooper and Joe Perry.

Related: In photos: Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial key points, evidences, witnesses

A seven-person jury deliberated the trial against Heard in Fairfax County, Virginia, after Depp sued his ex-wife over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote about coming forward with domestic abuse claims, which allegedly stifled his career prospects.

Heard then countersued for defamation for $100M, claiming that public statements made by Depp's lawyer Adam Waldman that called her allegations "fake" and an "abuse hoax" ruined her reputation and halted her career.

The jury reached a verdict that Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

Meanwhile, the backstage reunion of Depp and Moss stirred buzz online among fans who are hoping that the '90s lovebirds would rekindle their romance. According to the Daily Mail, the pair had not been seen publicly together since they broke up in 1998 to focus on their careers.

But according to a Hello Magazine report, Kate has been in a relationship with photographer Count Nikolai von Bismarck since 2015.

RELATED: Johnny Depp celebrates defamation verdict, Amber Heard 'heartbroken'