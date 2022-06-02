^

Jack Sparrow trends; netizens call for Johnny Depp's 'Pirates' return after win vs Amber Heard

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 2, 2022 | 11:50am
Jack Sparrow trends; netizens call for Johnny Depp's 'Pirates' return after win vs Amber Heard
Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in Walt Disney Pictures' "Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge."
Walt Disney Pictures / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Shortly after the verdict for the heavily publicized Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial was dealt, mostly favoring the former, Depp's iconic character Jack Sparrow became a trending topic on Twitter as social media users called for his reinstatement to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise.

One particular user called out Disney for firing Depp from the franchise despite him being the face of the films and carried them through diminishing criticisms and box office returns.

"He was literally the only reason I bothered to watch [Pirates] 4 and 5. I will not watch 6 if he isn't in it, period."

"I'm not watching any Disney 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movies without Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow," said another user.

On a lighter note, some netizens asked that Disney issue a public apology to Depp and streamline the process of returning him to the franchise, while others added that the company should also apologize to fans for the loss of a fan favorite.

Numerous users quipped saying "remember this day as the day you almost caught Captain Jack Sparrow," a nod to one of Depp's lines in the movies; some other netizens directly named Heard as the one "who almost caught" Sparrow.

The seven-member jury awarded Depp $15 million (P787.4  million) in damages after finding that a 2018 article penned by Heard on her experience of "sexual violence" was defamatory to the actor and ex-husband Depp, who was following the proceedings from the United Kingdom, later posted on Instagram that the jury "gave me my life back."

RELATED: Johnny Depp wins out in bitter Amber Heard defamation trial

Johnny Depp wins out in bitter Amber Heard defamation trial

Johnny Depp celebrates defamation verdict, Amber Heard 'heartbroken'

'Mahirap magpatawad': Moira Dela Torre's interview about ending a relationship resurfaces

'Mahirap magpatawad': Moira Dela Torre's interview about ending a relationship resurfaces

Alleged 'third party' in Moira Dela Torre-Jason Hernandez split speaks up

Why Bea Alonzo believes flirting is already cheating

Park Shin Hye gives birth to baby boy 4 months after wedding with Choi Tae Joon

Justin Timberlake sells entire music catalog in reportedly $100M deal

Hack stars Jean Smart & Hannah Einbinder love making each other laugh

