^

Entertainment

Miss World Philippines 2022 bares top 10 beach beauties, top 11 best in national costume

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
May 31, 2022 | 1:37pm
Miss World Philippines 2022 bares top 10 beach beauties, top 11 best in national costume
From left: Cebu representative Maria Gigante; Kim Tiquestiques of Balagtas, Bulacan
Philstar.com / Earl D. C. Bracamonte; @iampiqato via MWP on Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Miss World Philippines 2022 announced yesterday the top 11 for its national costume competition.

The costumes, inspired by Filipinos' May Santacruzan tradition, were paraded in Venice Piazza Grand Canal Mall, McKinley Hill Drive in Taguig City last May 26.

Here are the 11 candidates who aced the round:
•    Tsina Jade Chu of Iloilo province
•    Angel Jed Latorre of Lambunao, Iloilo
•    Ingrid Santamaria of Parañaque City
•    Samantha Gabronino of San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan
•    Anje Manipol of Quezon province
•    Lady Justerinnie Santos of Bulakan, Bulacan
•    Justine Beatrice Felizarta of Marikina City
•    Kim Tiquestiques of Balagtas, Bulacan
•    Gwendolyne Fourniol of Negros Occidental
•    Paula Madarieta Ortega of Albay
•    Natazha Vea Bautista of Misamis Oriental

 

 

It had been raining the entire time in Metro Manila and in the paradisiacal island of Boracay when the Miss World-Philippines organization presented their 36 official candidates for the Beach Body challenge.

Despite the rain showers, the girls managed to scorch the runway in swimwear of their choice. Last year's Beach Body challenge winner was Cebu City's entrant Tracy Maureen Perez, who went on to win the national title.

This year's Cebu representative Maria Gigante sizzled in a muted tangerine maillot, doing her pasarela barefoot. True enough, her color choice for swimwear brought out her beautifully-tanned physique that she easily landed among the top ten choices for the challenge.

The other nine candidates who breezed through the challenge with flying colors were:

#27) Blessie Villablanca
#17) Ingrid Santamaria
#22) Cassandra Chan
#18) Justine Beatrice Felizarta
#36) Lady Justerinnie Santos
#25) Gwendolyn Furniol
#34) Beatrice McLelland
#21) Paula Maderieta Ortega, and
#24) Alison Black

One of the 10 ladies will be announced as challenge winner during the final show and will automatically advance to the semifinal round.

The inclement weather may have bothered a few netizens who were concerned of the candidates' wellbeing. But to borrow Miranda Priestly's line from "The Devil Wears Prada," "It's only drizzling!"

The Miss World-Philippines 2022 coronation night will unfold on June 5 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Stay tuned!

RELATED: In photos: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Grand Santacruzan

MISS WORLD PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Iba ang appeal ni Maine Mendoza': Priest 'starstruck' with wedding maid-of-honor

'Iba ang appeal ni Maine Mendoza': Priest 'starstruck' with wedding maid-of-honor

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
A priest officiating the marriage of Maine Mendoza's sister got “starstruck” with the actress-singer.
Entertainment
fbtw
Celebrating the well-lived life of Manolo Lopez

Celebrating the well-lived life of Manolo Lopez

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Manolo M. Lopez, also known as MML to friends and peers, current chairman of Rockwell Land, former chairman, president and...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Umiyak ako': Lolit Solis reacts to Kris Aquino's letter

'Umiyak ako': Lolit Solis reacts to Kris Aquino's letter

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Lolit Solis admitted that she broke down to tears upon reading the letter Kris Aquino sent to ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Isabelle Daza is living the bicontinental life

Isabelle Daza is living the bicontinental life

By MJ Marfori | 3 days ago
One continent is not enough for our local personalities nowadays.
Entertainment
fbtw
Kylie Padilla admits she's now dating, says she's friends with ex Aljur Abrenica

Kylie Padilla admits she's now dating, says she's friends with ex Aljur Abrenica

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Kylie Padilla revealed that she's now dating after her split with husband Aljur Abrenica. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'Macho Dancer,' 'Manila By Night' to screen for free in CCP

'Macho Dancer,' 'Manila By Night' to screen for free in CCP

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Both films by the National Artists are a glimpse into Manila's socio-political landscape during the 1980s, both of them...
Entertainment
fbtw
Filipina Dolly de Leon gets Oscar buzz for superb acting in Cannes 2022 winning film

Filipina Dolly de Leon gets Oscar buzz for superb acting in Cannes 2022 winning film

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Worldwide acclaim is expected to follow the admiration that Filipino actress Dolly De Leon gained at the 2022 Cannes...
Entertainment
fbtw
One Direction's Louis Tomlinson sets Manila concert on July 16

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson sets Manila concert on July 16

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson is coming back to Manila for a concert on July 16 at the New Frontier Theater...
Entertainment
fbtw
In photos: Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial key points, evidences, witnesses

In photos: Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial key points, evidences, witnesses

2 hours ago
After weeks of explosive testimony, the jury is finally deliberating in the defamation case between actors Johnny Depp and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rhian Ramos shares lessons from starting a food business during the pandemic

Rhian Ramos shares lessons from starting a food business during the pandemic

By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
Sometime last year, Rhian Ramos set social media on fire with her sexy swimwear outfit while baking.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with