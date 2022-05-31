Miss World Philippines 2022 bares top 10 beach beauties, top 11 best in national costume

MANILA, Philippines — Miss World Philippines 2022 announced yesterday the top 11 for its national costume competition.

The costumes, inspired by Filipinos' May Santacruzan tradition, were paraded in Venice Piazza Grand Canal Mall, McKinley Hill Drive in Taguig City last May 26.

Here are the 11 candidates who aced the round:

• Tsina Jade Chu of Iloilo province

• Angel Jed Latorre of Lambunao, Iloilo

• Ingrid Santamaria of Parañaque City

• Samantha Gabronino of San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan

• Anje Manipol of Quezon province

• Lady Justerinnie Santos of Bulakan, Bulacan

• Justine Beatrice Felizarta of Marikina City

• Kim Tiquestiques of Balagtas, Bulacan

• Gwendolyne Fourniol of Negros Occidental

• Paula Madarieta Ortega of Albay

• Natazha Vea Bautista of Misamis Oriental

It had been raining the entire time in Metro Manila and in the paradisiacal island of Boracay when the Miss World-Philippines organization presented their 36 official candidates for the Beach Body challenge.

Despite the rain showers, the girls managed to scorch the runway in swimwear of their choice. Last year's Beach Body challenge winner was Cebu City's entrant Tracy Maureen Perez, who went on to win the national title.

This year's Cebu representative Maria Gigante sizzled in a muted tangerine maillot, doing her pasarela barefoot. True enough, her color choice for swimwear brought out her beautifully-tanned physique that she easily landed among the top ten choices for the challenge.

The other nine candidates who breezed through the challenge with flying colors were:

#27) Blessie Villablanca

#17) Ingrid Santamaria

#22) Cassandra Chan

#18) Justine Beatrice Felizarta

#36) Lady Justerinnie Santos

#25) Gwendolyn Furniol

#34) Beatrice McLelland

#21) Paula Maderieta Ortega, and

#24) Alison Black

One of the 10 ladies will be announced as challenge winner during the final show and will automatically advance to the semifinal round.

The inclement weather may have bothered a few netizens who were concerned of the candidates' wellbeing. But to borrow Miranda Priestly's line from "The Devil Wears Prada," "It's only drizzling!"

The Miss World-Philippines 2022 coronation night will unfold on June 5 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Stay tuned!

RELATED: In photos: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Grand Santacruzan