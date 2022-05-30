^

Entertainment

'Iba ang appeal ni Maine Mendoza': Priest 'starstruck' with wedding maid-of-honor

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 30, 2022 | 4:54pm
'Iba ang appeal ni Maine Mendoza': Priest 'starstruck' with wedding maid-of-honor
Father Joseph Roura and Maine Mendoza
Father Joseph Roura via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — A priest officiating the marriage of Maine Mendoza's sister got “starstruck” with the actress-singer.

In his official Facebook page, Father Joseph Roura said that while he had officiated many weddings, this was the first time he was distracted. 

“Napakarami ko nang ikinasal pero ngayon lang ako nadistract sa maid of honor. Iba din kasi talaga ang appeal ni Maine Mendoza,” the priest said.  

“'Yong pwede namang 'di na tawagin ang best man at maid of honor dahil nasa harap ko na 'yong arrhae and rings pero tinawag ko pa rin haha. Para-paraan lang 'yan,” he added. 

Maine, together with boyfriend Arjo Atayde, attended her sister Coleen Mendoza Cruz’s wedding.

The bride, meanwhile, took to her Instagram account to thank the priest. 

“We can’t thank enough our officiating priest, Rev. Fr. Joseph Fidel Roura, for a solemn and tagos-sa-puso ceremony… for honoring our parents and our principal sponsors,” Coleen said. 

“It was a heartfelt homily like no other. First sentence palang, umiiyak na ako sa harap ng altar. Thank you po for calming me and my husband.. Napakasarap po sa pakiramdam… comforting and reassuring,” she added. 

