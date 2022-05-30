^

Entertainment

Kylie Padilla admits she's now dating, says she's friends with ex Aljur Abrenica

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 30, 2022 | 12:03pm
Kylie Padilla admits she's now dating, says she's friends with ex Aljur Abrenica
Actress Kylie Padilla
Kylie Padilla via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Kylie Padilla revealed that she's now dating after her split with husband Aljur Abrenica. 

In her interview with "24 Oras," GMA-7 reporter Nelson Canlas asked her about the status of her love life. 

“You said before ready kang ma-in love. The exact words that you said are, ‘Ang sarap kaya ma-in-love.’ How was it so far sa‘yo? Are you dating?” he asked.

“Yes, I am dating,” Kylie answered.

She also opened up on her relationship with Aljur. 

“Ramdam ko na na there was a distance forming between us. Parang alam ko nang nagpupunta na do’n and it came to a factor na I should be alone because I had been alone even if I had a partner and ang sakit na,” she recalled. 

“S'yempre as a mom, ayaw mo namang mangyari ‘yon but sometimes, maybe you need to do that to find your inner strength and [para] magkaroon kami ng respeto outside of being a married couple,” she added. 

Kylie, however, said that she and Aljur are now friends. 

“We’re friends, we’re good na. Surprisingly, um-OK na in a year. Good things take time,” she stated. “In time, it naturally evolved na, pati siya gano’n na rin, so masaya,” she said. 

Aljur, meanwhile, is now dating sexy actress AJ Raval. 

RELATEDKylie Padilla shares what she has to change to move on from Aljur Abrenica

ALJUR ABRENICA

KYLIE PADILLA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Celebrating the well-lived life of Manolo Lopez

Celebrating the well-lived life of Manolo Lopez

By Pat-P Daza | 14 hours ago
Manolo M. Lopez, also known as MML to friends and peers, current chairman of Rockwell Land, former chairman, president and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Edu Manzano gives a short, lovely birthday greeting to girlfriend Cherry Pie Picache

Edu Manzano gives a short, lovely birthday greeting to girlfriend Cherry Pie Picache

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Television personality Edu Manzano just found the right amount of words when he greeted his girlfriend and fellow actor Cherry...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Umiyak ako': Lolit Solis reacts to Kris Aquino's letter

'Umiyak ako': Lolit Solis reacts to Kris Aquino's letter

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Lolit Solis admitted that she broke down to tears upon reading the letter Kris Aquino sent to ...
Entertainment
fbtw
From Grace Poe: Susan Roces with FPJ, life and showbiz career in pictures

From Grace Poe: Susan Roces with FPJ, life and showbiz career in pictures

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
In the following rare shots courtesy of their daughter Senator Grace Poe, Susie and Ronnie, as they were fondly called by...
Entertainment
fbtw
James Reid is Liza Soberano's new manager

James Reid is Liza Soberano's new manager

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Talent manager Ogie Diaz revealed that James Reid is the new manager of his long-time talent Liza Soberano. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Anne Curtis' 'It's Showtime' comeback trends worldwide; Jhong Hilario to return after elections win

Anne Curtis' 'It's Showtime' comeback trends worldwide; Jhong Hilario to return after elections win

By Jan Milo Severo | 56 minutes ago
Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis made a successful comeback to ABS-CBN noontime show “It’s Showtime.”&nbs...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista rocks Cannes Film Festival 2022 red carpet

Heart Evangelista rocks Cannes Film Festival 2022 red carpet

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 hour ago
Actress Heart Evangelista rocked her first Cannes Film Festival appearance with show-stopping fashion moments.
Entertainment
fbtw
Liza Soberano champions all-Filipino couture at Los Angeles gold carpet event

Liza Soberano champions all-Filipino couture at Los Angeles gold carpet event

By Marane A. Plaza | 2 hours ago
Actress Liza Soberano proudly brought Filipina sensibilities into her gold carpet look during Gold House's 1st Annual...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta turns emotional while watching K-pop idols in Manila

Sharon Cuneta turns emotional while watching K-pop idols in Manila

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
"Megastar" Sharon Cuneta turned emotional after watching her favorite K-pop idols perform in Manila yesterday.
Entertainment
fbtw
Donita Rose, Felson Palad announce engagement

Donita Rose, Felson Palad announce engagement

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Months after admitting that she's dating the gospel singer, Donita Rose revealed that she's now engaged with Felson Pala...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with