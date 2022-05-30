Kylie Padilla admits she's now dating, says she's friends with ex Aljur Abrenica

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Kylie Padilla revealed that she's now dating after her split with husband Aljur Abrenica.

In her interview with "24 Oras," GMA-7 reporter Nelson Canlas asked her about the status of her love life.

“You said before ready kang ma-in love. The exact words that you said are, ‘Ang sarap kaya ma-in-love.’ How was it so far sa‘yo? Are you dating?” he asked.

“Yes, I am dating,” Kylie answered.

She also opened up on her relationship with Aljur.

“Ramdam ko na na there was a distance forming between us. Parang alam ko nang nagpupunta na do’n and it came to a factor na I should be alone because I had been alone even if I had a partner and ang sakit na,” she recalled.

“S'yempre as a mom, ayaw mo namang mangyari ‘yon but sometimes, maybe you need to do that to find your inner strength and [para] magkaroon kami ng respeto outside of being a married couple,” she added.

Kylie, however, said that she and Aljur are now friends.

“We’re friends, we’re good na. Surprisingly, um-OK na in a year. Good things take time,” she stated. “In time, it naturally evolved na, pati siya gano’n na rin, so masaya,” she said.

Aljur, meanwhile, is now dating sexy actress AJ Raval.

