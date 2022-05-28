^

Andrea Bocelli was a surprise performer at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 28, 2022 | 2:35pm
Composite image of Andrea Bocelli and of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
AFP / Piero Cruciatti, Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

MANILA, Philippines — Matteo Bocelli has shared that he and his father, the legendary opera singer Andrea Bocelli, were surprise guests at the Italian wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

The couple were wed at L'Olivetta, a villa owned by fashion company Dolce & Gabbana in Portofino, Italy last May 22 and during the reception at the nearby Castello Brown, the newly-weds danced to Andrea's operatic rendition of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling In Love With You."

Matteo told People Magazine that he and his father were secretly booked by Domenico Dolce, one-half of the Dolce & Gabbana brand; Kourtney and Travis were actually dressed in a corseted mini-dress and black suit by the fashion house.

"He was organizing all the surprises for Kourtney and Travis and we had the pleasure to be there performing for them," Matteo said. "It [was] a very emotional moment and they're beautiful people."

The musician added that "it's always emotional to see two people that are confirming their love," and it was particularly special as he accompanied his father by playing the piano for the set.

"We stayed and we enjoyed the moment with them... It was very intimate and it was mainly the family, so it was beautiful," Matteo also shared.

This is actually the third time that Kourtney and Travis have gotten "married." Last April the two had a "practice wedding" in Las Vegas after the 2022 Grammy Awards, while earlier in May they were legally wed in a California courthouse.

Among those who were at the Italian wedding were the rest of the Kardashian clan headed by matriarch Kris Jenner, Travis' Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus, and celebrity couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

